Food is still being provided, debris continues to be picked up and temporary shelter needs are being met. But for many Bowling Green-area families, the heavy lifting of the recovery from December’s tornadoes has just started.
Dealing with contracts, public benefits, replacement of important documents and other issues related to the storm’s destruction can be as overwhelming as sifting through the rubble left behind by the deadliest tornadoes in state history.
That’s where a new hotline for free legal services – a partnership involving the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Kentucky Legal Aid and other agencies – comes in.
The hotline, which is available from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. weekdays at 877-782-4219, is a free legal service available to those affected by the tornadoes who are unable to afford their own attorney. Voicemail messages can be left at any time.
“A lot of people are starting over from square one,” said Katina Miner, advocacy director for Bowling Green-based Kentucky Legal Aid, a nonprofit organization that provides legal services for low-income people. “They’re just trying to meet their basic needs now.
“We’re here to help with legal issues arising from the tornado. There could be a very broad range of issues.”
A FEMA news release said those calling the hotline can receive help with securing FEMA assistance and other benefits; insurance claims; home repair contracts; consumer protection matters; replacement of wills and other important legal documents that were destroyed; and mortgage-foreclosure and landlord/tenant problems.
Miner said the hotline can allow people who might not have the financial means to afford legal representation to get the help they need.
“I think what we’re going to see is that people who had sufficient resources will be able to recover quickly,” Miner said. “For those with fewer resources, it’s going to be a major struggle to find safe and sustainable housing.”
Kentucky Legal Aid, which counts much of the tornado-affected area among its 35-county region, is utilizing its staff attorneys and attorneys available through a partnership with the Kentucky Bar Association.
“We haven’t yet added staff,” Miner said. “We’re lucky to have a robust group of volunteer attorneys.”
Those attorneys can help people deal with what can be a confusing maze of legal options.
“There can be a lot of different things to untangle,” Miner said. “A lot of times people don’t realize that there are legal remedies for what they’re facing.”
The stress of dealing with the damage and the resulting legal puzzles can create stress that is itself difficult to deal with.
To help with that issue, FEMA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services activated a Disaster Distress Helpline in Kentucky. Those needing help can call or text 800-985-5990.
This free crisis support service is available 24 hours a day for disaster survivors experiencing emotional distress or mental health problems caused or aggravated by the tornadoes or their aftermath.
The helpline staff may provide confidential counseling and other needed support services or immediately connect callers to trained professionals from a participating crisis counseling center.
Miner said Kentucky Legal Aid has no deadline for accessing help from the organization. FEMA, however, has a deadline that is fast approaching.
The deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance is Feb. 11. Those needing help can visit FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center in the Greenwood Mall, visit the disasterassistance.gov website or call 800-621-3362.