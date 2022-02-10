After witnessing the destruction left by December’s tornadoes, Jason Parker decided to assist with recovery efforts by doing what he knows best: selling whiskey.
Parker is co-founder and president of Copperworks Distilling in Seattle, where he currently resides, but he grew up in Bowling Green with his family until he moved after high school.
It was during a visit with his family in his hometown in December when Parker was awakened by the deadly storm. He spent the rest of the following day helping friends clean up what they had lost.
During his flight back to the West Coast, he came up with his own way to lend a helping hand.
Parker helped craft a new, limited-time single malt whiskey release from the distillery. For every bottle sold, Copperworks would donate to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
With the expectation the 430 bottles included in the new release would sell out, the distillery has already gifted the fund $17,500.
“It seemed like the right thing to do to raise as much as we can,” Parker said. “We know that we will sell all of this whiskey, so we went ahead and donated $17,500 to the fund because we knew that folks needed that money quickly.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Parker said the distillery had about 60 bottles left.
To create the new campaign, Copperworks’ team turned to whiskey already maturing in barrels that had previously held Kentucky bourbon.
To achieve the desired flavor profile, they blended that cask of whiskey with whiskey that had been matured in a new American Oak cask, numbered 270 in honor of the area code used for most of western Kentucky.
Parker said this release is the first time they have used whiskey matured in a used bourbon barrel, and the strategy draws upon the heritage and flavors of Kentucky bourbon to assist in raising funds for victims in the state.
“I was so impressed with the outpouring from the community I saw after the storm,” Parker said. “So many people from over 500 miles away donated their time. I’m very excited to contribute what we can. We are so proud of everyone supporting it.”
He said the campaign is also a “celebration” of one of his friends who resides in Bowling Green and managed to survive the tornado despite their residence being destroyed.
Copperworks Distilling has been operational in Seattle for nine years, and Parker said it has been selling whiskey in Kentucky over the past year.
The bottles in the release are specially labeled to commemorate the benefit for tornado relief and are priced at $76.49 per each 750ml bottle.
Parker said the easiest way for anyone to purchase one of the last remaining bottles is by visiting the online web store at copperworks distilling.com.
