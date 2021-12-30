The volunteer headquarters for tornado relief will move from Western Kentucky University’s Center for Research and Development to the city’s disaster relief center at the old Sears location in Greenwood Mall starting Monday.
Led mostly by employees and members of Living Hope Baptist Church, the decision to move the headquarters was an effort to consolidate efforts with the city of Bowling Green.
Living Hope minister Clay Mullins said as of last week, the site had sent more than 3,500 volunteers to assist with cleanup throughout the city.
“We are sharing a space in a building that is used quite a bit by WKU, so we are trying to get out of the building and out of the way,” Mullins said of the planned move. “Plus, we want to get it over to where it’s more centrally located.
“We feel like we have gotten the broad strokes of the work at this point,” he said. “What we are looking for are people that still need help. Someone might have a backyard that still needs cleaning up. Those are the people that we want to hear from who may have been missed the first time around.”
At the end of next week, Mullins said coordinating volunteers to pick up storm damage will transition entirely to city officials at the former Sears location.
Volunteers will be accepted at the new site from 8 a.m. to about 4 p.m. beginning Monday. Volunteers will then be directed to where help is needed.
The headquarters will run during its normal hours (8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) at the current site Thursday before closing Friday for New Year’s Eve.
Mullins said the site is taking “no donations whatsoever” as it is fully stocked on supplies.
“The focus is what it has always been,” he said. “What we have been doing is creating pathways and cleaning/sorting debris into piles so they can be picked up by the authorities. We have been everywhere along the tornado’s path. We don’t know how many properties we have been on, but we have been in every section of the city that has been affected.”
While volunteer staging will not be open Friday, individuals can still go directly to the disaster relief center where additional help is still needed on site.
The city of Bowling Green reported volunteers are “urgently” needed at the center.
Specifically, individuals are needed who can do any of several tasks: data entry, conducting intake interviews, shopping attendants, certified forklift operators, unloading, sorting and restocking donated items and general lifting.
“Anyone who has volunteers, please send them to us,” city of Bowling Green Public Information Officer Debi Highland West said. “We are trying to get more people to get to us so we can appropriately assess the needs of our community and serve everybody.”
– Those interested in serving can sign up at www.weare bgstrong.com/volunteers/.