Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby confirmed Saturday afternoon that there were at least 11 storm-related fatalities in Warren County after a tornado system plowed across western Kentucky and slammed parts of Bowling Green early Saturday morning.
The tornado, confirmed by the National Weather Service as at least an EF-3 with winds estimated at 150 mph – but possibly even stronger – ripped through the city and was part of what Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said was a four-tornado system that hit Kentucky. At a news conference early Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll from the storms that hit Mayfield and other western Kentucky communities on the way to Bowling Green will exceed 70 Kentuckians.
The storm shut off electric and phone service to much of the city while leveling or severely damaging homes and businesses in the city's Briarwood community, in the Creekwood Avenue area off Russellville Road and even in the Kentucky Transpark industrial park and along the U.S. 31-W Bypass near downtown.
Kirby said this event brought back memories of a tornado that hit the county in the 1970s that resulted in a few fatalities.
"After that one I always told myself I hope another one never hits our community," Kirby said. "It's devastating to a lot of families, especially those who lost loved ones. I'm thankful for the the police, paramedics and fire departments for their help, it's amazing what our community can do when it's needed to be done."
The extent of the damage is also still being assessed, but the storm that leveled the TMS Automotive building in the Transpark and damaged many neighboring factories is clearly one of the worst in recent memory.
"Over the years we've had many natural disasters but never anything with quite this much destruction," said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, who has been in office for nearly 30 years. "This is the worst I've seen in terms of damage to structures."
That was obvious in the wee hours of Saturday morning, when residents of apartments and homes along Creekwood Avenue and the adjoining Moss View Street and Stonebridge Lane waded through ankle-deep water on roads cluttered with downed trees and debris from buildings that were either destroyed or severely damaged.
Christmas decorations, books, chunks of wood and aluminum siding bobbed in the water as fire trucks, ambulances and police cruisers swarmed the area. Many of the community's injured residents were taken away in ambulances while others were taken to a makeshift shelter set up at nearby Jennings Creek Elementary School.
Some residents whose homes were spared pitched in to help their neighbors.
"It looked like a war zone," said Sheena Markham, whose Creekwood Avenue apartment building suffered little damage. "We saw a dad and a child wandering the street. The dad was cut and bleeding.
"We took them to the shelter, then we took droves of other people to the shelter or to the homes of family or friends."
The Jennings Creek cafeteria was converted to a shelter, which eventually had to be moved to South Warren High School because of a loss of power at JCES.
JCES Principal Jamie Woosley said the school's guidance counselor, Brooke Hughes, suggested setting up the shelter because the community affected was home to many of the school's students.
After driving through what streets were open in the Creekwood Avenue community, Woosley said he knew the school needed to help the residents.
"Many of the homes were just destroyed," Woosley said. "It's like something you'd see in the movie 'Twister.' It's bad."
Across town in the Briarwood neighborhood, the devastation was just as bad, with whole sections of homes ripped apart.
"Our whole street was hit really hard," said Joe Tinius, who lives on Rockwood Drive. "You can see the path of the storm."
Tinius, a retired educator, said he stayed up to monitor the path of the storm and prepare to get his grandchildren to a safe spot in the house.
"I told my wife that we needed to get the grandkids to an interior bathroom on the first floor," he recalled. "Then the storm came roaring through.
"It was just like I had heard other people describe. It so unded like a freight train, then you could feel the pressure come through the house and windows were flying out."
Despite the scary night, Tinius said he's grateful that he got his family into that interior room and that they survived with no injuries.
"We're fortunate that we got the kids downstairs and that everybody was OK," he said. "We can rebuild the house. I know others in town are not as fortunate."
Even those local residents who escaped injury may be experiencing hardship for days to come. Power lines were down in many parts of town, and traffic lights along Scottsville Road and other main thoroughfares weren't functioning Saturday morning.
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities Executive Director Mark Iverson said at Saturday's press conference held at the Bowling Green Police Department that more than 11,000 BGMU customers were without power.
"When this event first started, most of the city was without power," Iverson said. "It will probably be several days before it's restored to everyone. We have several transmission lines down."
Likewise, Warren Rural Electric Cooperative sent out a Twitter message at 10 a.m. Saturday saying that 19,680 of its members were without power.
"We are working as quickly as possible to get everyone restored," the tweet said.
Both Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower and Bowling Green Police Chief Mike Delaney spoke at the press conference and urged residents to stay off the roads.
"There are still power lines down, and they could hurt you," Delaney said. "We could still have building collapses and gas leaks. We urge you to stay off the roads so emergency responders can do their work."