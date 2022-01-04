Indira Ahmetovic may be a little fuzzy on the details of the early morning hours Dec. 11, but she will never forget what happened in the days that followed.
Knocked unconscious for an estimated 10 minutes after riding the ferocious 150-mph winds of a tornado that ripped her Moss Creek Avenue home from its foundation and trashed her family’s possessions, Ahmetovic awoke beneath a pile of rubble.
“The tornado came and took everything,” she said of the storm that took the lives of 11 people in her neighborhood. “Our three cars were destroyed.”
But possessions were among the least of Ahmetovic’s worries that Saturday morning. While she had injuries to her back and legs, her husband lay nearby in much worse shape.
Muharem Ahmetovic – who had remained in the hallway of the house after herding his wife, three daughters and a family friend into a small closet when the tornado warning came – suffered broken ribs and serious injuries to his neck and back.
Those injuries landed Muharem Ahmetovic in Nashville’s TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he is still recuperating.
“My husband said to go into the closet,” said Indira Ahmetovic, a Bosnian refugee who has been in Bowling Green for 20 years. “He tried to get in, but there wasn’t room.”
Sheltering in the closet may have saved the other family members from life-threatening injuries, but the storm still left the girls bruised and battered.
“Once before, we had a tornado warning and it turned out to be just heavy rain,” said 15-year-old Sabrina Ahmetovic. “I thought it would be the same this time.”
Instead, the sisters lived through the harrowing experience of seeing their home disintegrate around them while they were blown a couple of houses down the street.
“It felt like being dragged in water,” recalled 12-year-old Demira Ahmetovic.
“I felt everything rocking, and then we were picked up,” said 16-year-old Hajrija Ahmetovic. “I blacked out when we were dropped.”
Sabrina Ahmetovic recalls seeing a first responder help her mother get out of the debris. It was far from the last help the family would receive.
After spending a couple of nights at the home of the Ahmetovics’ adult daughter, the family found lodging and more through the Housing Authority of Bowling Green.
On New Year’s Eve, the family sat in a comfortable Housing Authority apartment on McDivitt Court that had brand-new furniture and bedding and a stocked refrigerator.
“People have helped with furniture and food,” Indira Ahmetovic said. “A lot of people helped me.”
The Ahmetovic family isn’t alone. Prompted by an American Red Cross call for emergency housing for families displaced by the tornado, the Housing Authority has gone into crisis mode in an attempt to meet as many needs as possible.
“With COVID-19, we had several vacancies,” said Shannah Dixon, project manager for the Housing Authority. “We called the staff in and pulled some 12-hour shifts to get the units ready as soon as we could.”
Dixon, who was working last week to pull together furniture and bedding for a family of eight, said the Housing Authority has used 21 of its units to find housing for 72 local people displaced by the tornado.
And the Housing Authority effort has gone beyond simply finding vacant apartments.
“We put a call out for donations,” Dixon said. “We’ve had about 80 beds donated, and 90% of those are brand-new. We’ve had about 2,000 pounds of nonperishable food items donated and about 6,000 pounds of clothing.”
Many of the donations have come from the Bowling Green area, including thousands of dollars worth of gift cards, but Dixon said some have come from unlikely sources.
“The baseball team from Middle Tennessee Christian School in Murfreesboro brought a U-Haul truck and the team furnished an entire apartment down to the food,” she said. “That was pretty amazing.”
Housing Authority Executive Director Abraham Williams said he is accustomed to dealing with families in need at the public housing community, but he has experienced nothing like the needs arising out of the powerful tornadoes.
“We’ve heard horror stories,” Williams said. “Just imagine starting from scratch with nothing.”
Luckily, news of the devastation in Bowling Green spread and resulted in an outpouring of assistance.
“I’ve had calls from all over the Southeast,” Williams said. “One guy wrote us a check for $10,000, and I got a $7,000 donation from my hometown in Alabama.
“I’ve been involved in a lot of stuff, but I’ve never seen generosity and caring like this.”
Jennifer Capps, executive director of the Bowling Green Red Cross chapter, counts the Housing Authority among the organizations showing that generosity and caring.
“We had one family come to the (Red Cross) shelter, and within a few minutes we were able to refer them to the Housing Authority,” Capps said. “He (Williams) found vacant units and got them ready so quickly. It’s amazing.”
Not that the Housing Authority is meeting all needs arising from the storms. Capps said a number of families are still in hotels and other temporary housing.
“They’re in four local hotels where we have Red Cross teams,” Capps said. “We can bring in health care services, food and other services.
“We have 80 to 100 (Red Cross) folks on the ground. They come for two weeks. We’re on our second phase now. When a disaster hits a community, Red Cross is able to bring in people with experience and fully commit to your community.”
Capps said the experienced disaster-recovery professionals who have come to Bowling Green have come away impressed with the response of the local community.
“I work with people at Red Cross who’ve been to 30 or more disasters,” Capps said. “They tell me they’ve never seen a community respond like this one.”
Despite the impressive response, Capps said those same Red Cross veterans are telling her that Bowling Green is in for a lengthy recovery.
“They keep telling me that this recovery process is going to continue for a year or more,” she said. “We have to keep a united front to help people rebuild.”