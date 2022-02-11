From top left, Bowling Green City Commissioners Sue Parrigin and Melinda Hill hand United Way of Southern Kentucky CEO and President Debbie Hills and Vice President Ellie Harbaugh a formal proclamation by the city of Bowling Green announcing that Feb. 11, 2022, would be recognized as 2-1-1 Day locally in recognition of the community services provided by the United Way of Southern Kentucky's 2-1-1 help line after reading it at Bowling Green City Hall on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The United Way of Southern Kentucky's three-digit help line serves as a 24/7 outlet for anyone in the region who needs to be put in touch with government, health, social and community-based programs and services in their communities. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The Dec. 11 tornadoes have highlighted the community service provided by the United Way of Southern Kentucky's 2-1-1 help line.
On Friday, the city of Bowling Green made a formal proclamation that Feb. 11 would be recognized as 2-1-1 Day.
The three-digit help line is provided by United Way of Southern Kentucky and serves as a 24/7 outlet for anyone in the region who needs to be put in touch with government, health, social and community-based programs and services in their communities.
City Commissioner Sue Parrigin said the contact service was a valuable asset in accessing needed services.
“We want to say a huge thank you to the services the United Way arranges and provides through some of their funding, some of our funding and some from the county in being able to offer this 24-hour, seven-day a week service,” she said. "If you have a need for food or shelter, or just your basic needs, you can call 2-1-1, and you are going to get someone to talk to.
The proclamation was given at City Hall where United Way of Southern Kentucky CEO and President Debbie Hills was also present.
Hills said the need for the help line has been very high across the region since the COVID-19 pandemic began. That need has only increased since the deadly tornadoes struck Dec. 11.
She said through this last year, the service received over 7,700 calls with over 4,200 of those calls coming from the Bowling Green and Warren County area.
“It means a lot to us because it recognizes the importance of 2-1-1 to our community,” Hills said of the proclamation. “These are really vital services that 2-1-1 is providing. We saw our call volume go up, but we were there and ready to take the calls.”
Hills said the need for the service has fluctuated and matched the spikes seen in the pandemic since March of 2020. The most requested need from the region has been the bare necessities to survive: food, rental and utility assistance.
But for now, the majority of calls regard recovery from the devastation left behind by the tornadoes.
“We are going to be in this recovery process, and United Way is going to play a major role in this process for probably the next couple of years,” Hills said. “Just one crisis can throw a family into a financial crisis. Our contact center has trained professionals there to assess the needs of callers. It’s a kind voice and an ear to listen.”
