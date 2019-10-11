For the past three months, a group of AmeriCorps youths started to figure out their next steps in life while contributing more than 1,820 hours of labor to Mammoth Cave National Park.
Deemed a domestic Peace Corps, the Mississippi-based AmeriCorps sends young adults 18 to 24 years old across the nation to complete community projects.
The team sent to Mammoth Cave has seven members, led by Nikki Glendye of Boston. After graduating college with a sociology degree, Glendye desired an adventure before starting a career.
“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do with my life after I graduated college, so it seemed like a good opportunity,” Glendye said. “I really love the outdoors. Being here and being able to connect with that again has been really amazing for me … and I think it’s really cool to have made an impact in the longest cave system in the world.”
Mallory Fahey of Cleveland studied environmental science in college, so the idea of working outdoors in environmental stewardship roles seemed pretty appealing before returning to the classroom for graduate school.
“After this, I could see myself working in a park,” Fahey said.
She networked with park staff members and applied lessons from her undergraduate days – she actually took a class on creating sustainable trails – into the experience.
“I’m sad about leaving. I feel fortunate to have been in such a unique environment for so long,” Fahey said.
Miles Telander of Walla Walla, Wash., graduated from high school earlier this year.
“This is the farthest I’ve ever been away from home,” he said.
He FaceTimes every Sunday with his family members, who he said are very proud of his work.
There were two other recent high school graduates and two college-level youths.
And there was Brenda Padilla, a park bat intern from California who worked with the group nearly every day.
Padilla became familiar with Mammoth Cave last year after a similar experience. She studied clinical psychology in college and, after an internship, wasn’t sure about her career trajectory. So she signed up for AmeriCorps.
Padilla helped distribute disaster relief in Puerto Rico, rebuild habitats in Salisbury, Mass., distributed more disaster relief to Jacksonville, Fla., and responded to a flash flood in Lynchburg, Va. She finished the year with an assignment at Mammoth Cave, and decided not to leave.
“And here I am,” Padilla said.
For a lot of people, it’s all about figuring out what’s next in life while contributing to various communities and bonding with people “quite well” as you work, exercise and live together, according to Padilla, who still keeps in contact with a few of her former team members.
And you get to “taste bits of the U.S.,” she said.
The seven-person team lived together in the park’s volunteering housing facility at Maple Springs. Since the Green River Ferry is closed, the team’s morning commute ranged from 20 minutes to an hour.
“We’d leave the house at 5:45 a.m. and get home at 4:30 p.m.,” Glendye said.
The team trained in June and July and officially began work at Mammoth Cave in mid-August.
In the backcountry, the team worked on trails designated for hiking and horseback riding. They helped connect a few trails and created a bridge over a flooded area in the Sal Hollow Trail.
At Sloan’s Crossing Pond Walk, a popular walking trail, the team hand-scrubbed, resurfaced and repainted nearly a half-mile of the boardwalk, and added anti-slip rocks into the handicap-accessible path to create a better grip.
“Because it’s in the middle of the woods, we couldn’t just powerwash the wood. We hand-scrubbed” Glendye said.
At the 7-mile Wet Prong Trail, the group worked on about a 3-mile stretch. They removed more than 600 pounds of unsightly, decades-old geotech, which is basically a felt blanket that protects rocks from water erosion, so a park crew could lay down new geotech.
The toughest assignment was moving aggregate to trails. They filled wheelbarrows with 60 pounds of the material and pushed them up hills.
“It’s some of the most physically challenging stuff I’ve ever done,” Glendye said. “But I really enjoy it. I’ve seen myself improve so much with my physical capabilities.”
And visibly seeing the progress was priceless.
“Our team was really lucky to have Mammoth Cave as our first partner,” Glendye said. “They’ve been really helpful every step of the way.”
As a special thank-you to the volunteers, the park arranged for them to visit Crystal Cave, a sparkly secret that hasn’t been open to the public since the National Park Service bought the park, according to park ranger Mary Schubert, who led the crew Thursday into the cave.
This hidden stretch of limestone is aptly named for its copious gypsum, which is a glittering mineral comprised of calcium sulfate dihydrate.
“The dirt sparkles because there’s all these great stones growing in it,” Schubert said. “I just never get tired of seeing the crystals.”
The team trekked through the unique cave as a close-knit family, alternating between giggling and sharing a comfortable silence – the type that comes from living together.
They were also incredibly considerate, checking in with one another during the journey. Caia Murphy of Herndon, Va., combed Telander’s helmet-ruffled hair with her fingers at one point.
“It’s really crazy that we just met each other a couple months ago,” Glendye said. “But when you live with them 24/7 and do everything together you really bond.”
There was one other figure critical to their experience: Troy Bradshaw, the park’s trail coordinator, led the crew during a significant portion of their past few months.
“I love the quote, ‘The heart of a volunteer is never measured in size, but by the depth of the commitment to make a difference in the lives of others.’ This group personifies that,” Bradshaw said. “Without the work that volunteers do in the park, the visitor experience wouldn’t be nearly as amazing as it is.
“They work extremely hard and never complain even when the weather is uncomfortable and the work is extremely hard,” Bradshaw continued. “I’m so proud of all that they achieved.”
And ultimately, the group saved the park nearly $46,300.
Next week, they’ll return to Mississippi to embark on their next adventure.
