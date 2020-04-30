When it was announced Tuesday that the Midwest League All-Star Game has been postponed until June 2021, it eliminated yet another local sporting event the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau had hoped would drive summer tourism in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Previously, three MidSouth Conference college tournaments – baseball, softball and golf – had been canceled, along with the U.S. Amateur Disc Golf Championships.
With city and county parks closed for events through July, most events scheduled for those sites have been postponed until fall at the earliest.
Beech Bend Park has already made adjustments to its race schedule, with the Buick GS Nationals and CamaroFEST 10 postponed until 2021 and ChallengerFest 11 postponed until May 29-30.
“It’s definitely disappointing that these events are being postponed, but we certainly understand the health reasons why organizations are doing that,” CVB Communication Director Beth Noffsinger said. “While 2020 will certainly be a more down year because of the virus and extra precaution, hopefully this bodes well for 2021. We will have people excited and more optimistic about traveling next summer as well.”
Noffsinger said while the Midwest League postponement is disappointing, the immediate announcement that the event is rescheduled for 2021 at Bowling Green Ballpark is at least some consolation.
“That’s a testament to the great work of the (Bowling Green) Hot Rods,” Noffsinger said. “We have a lot great local sponsors who are helping to make the all-star game happen here.”
Noffsinger said not only sporting events are being affected by the current pandemic.
“We also have a lot of motorsports events that take place in the summer, too, as well as conventions,” Noffsinger said. “There are different events in the spring and summer months that people come here for. The Gypsy Moon marketplace is a great example. That had to be canceled last weekend and hopefully in November that will go off.”
She said the visitors bureau is optimistic people will come back to Bowling Green when restrictions are lifted.
“We are hopeful that once people feel comfortable traveling again, and once Kentucky is comfortable having travelers again, that Bowling Green will still be a destination they want to explore,” Noffsinger said. “We are fortunate we are on (Interstate) 65. There are a lot of great hotels here. Once we see what direction things go as far as opening restaurants and retail, we think that people are still going to want to visit because we are an affordable destination with great attractions.”
She said Bowling Green’s status as a drive destination might make it easier for people to return.
“You don’t have to worry about hopping on a plane to get here for a lot of our visitors,” Noffsinger said. “Even some of the motorsports events, a lot of those guys and gals are driving from across the country. So we don’t have to compete with, ‘Are people going to fly?’ on top of the other issues that this virus is causing.
“We certainly don’t want people traveling until they feel comfortable and until our leaders feel comfortable having people visit again. We are hopeful that happens sooner rather than later.”
Noffsinger said the financial losses from all the postponements and cancellations this summer will be substantial, but it’s hard to predict an exact amount just yet.
“It will probably be once we reopen and look back when we will be able to get a clearer financial picture,” Noffsinger said.
