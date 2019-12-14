For Amber Hall, the holiday season is an expensive time of year. Three of her six children’s birthdays fall in the last two months of the year and, although she tries, she’s not always able to provide gifts during each celebration.
The children support their mother and don’t ask for things. Hall’s oldest son, who is 12, usually refuses to accept any gifts from her. And Dec. 25 is no exception, she said.
“They don’t expect toys. They don’t ask for anything,” Hall said.
But this Christmas, Hall will be able to place gifts underneath the tree.
That’s because she applied for assistance through the local Toys for Tots program, which was created by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to provide families with gifts for children ages 12 and under during the holidays.
On Saturday, Hall and about 500 Warren County families picked up bags of toys for their children during a Toys for Tots distribution event at Metals-N-More in Bowling Green.
Annually, volunteers across the region help organize these distribution events with community toy donations and books, games and “stocking stuffers” with the goal of bringing joy to children, said Janel Doyle, the regional Toys for Tots coordinator, who has been volunteering for nine years.
“What stands out the most, why I keep doing it, is the gratitude that families show,” Doyle said.
There were at least 50 volunteers Saturday, which was one of nine distribution events that will ultimately assist at least 6,500 children in southcentral Kentucky counties.
Teresa Zackery has been volunteering for seven years – each year witnessing new faces and a greater community need.
“It’s a humble experience to help out people,” Zackery said. “Some of them are just down on their luck.”
She especially enjoys seeing the children. “They got a sparkle in their eye,” she said. “Some of them were just happy with a stuffed animal.”
Susan Harmon, the phone coordinator for Toys for Tots, has been volunteering with the program for more than a decade.
This year, she’ll have spent nearly two months shopping, answering the phone and helping distribute gifts for the program.
“People who feel like they don’t have any hope come here. They get very emotional” and ultimately demonstrate appreciation, Harmon said.
On Christmas morning, when Harmon is watching her own children open gifts, she thinks about all the families hopefully able to enjoy the holiday – and she hopes to pass the lesson in gratitude to her own children.
For Hall, she thinks her children already understand the true meaning of family and holiday spirit, but she’s looking forward to surprising her children.
“This really helps, especially for my younger children,” Hall said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.