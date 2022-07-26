An assembly of food trucks will help brighten local children’s Christmas morning.
The annual “Christmas in July” event that supports Toys for Tots will take place at Roebuck Square behind Mellow Mushroom from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Toys for Tots is a national campaign that collects toy donations to distribute to children who may not otherwise receive Christmas presents.
More than 10 food trucks are expected to be at Roebuck Square, according to Janel Doyle, Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky coordinator. The variety of food that will be offered ranges from chicken to Mexican and European cuisine.
Part of the money raised from selling food will be used to buy toys for children, according to Doyle.
By supporting the food trucks, people will be supporting local children, she said.
A toy box will be set up at the event so people can contribute to the campaign by donating directly.
“Everything will be appreciated,” Doyle said.
Some of the toys that can be donated, according to Doyle, include dolls, games, books – “anything that you think will bring joy on a Christmas morning.”
Doyle also said the two age groups that don’t always have enough presents are infants and children 10 to 12 years old. For the former, Doyle recommended bringing items like cuddly blankets. Balls, craft kits, remote-control cars and purses will be suitable for older children, she said.
The event has been held annually for several years. However, it will be at a new location this year, which can offer more space for more food trucks, Doyle said.
Last year, the toys collected at “Christmas in July” and other events from Toys for Tots helped almost 11,000 children get a present for Christmas, Doyle said.
This year, however, Toys for Tots has already distributed presents for more than 12,000 children through different agencies and programs.
Doyle said the numbers are expected to exceed 20,000 by the end of the year, setting a record.
Doyle said a lot of stores have discounts for potential Christmas presents at the moment, therefore “now would be the best time” to purchase them.
Applications to receive a Christmas present will be taken by phone starting Nov. 15 and through Dec. 15. Phone calls are answered by volunteers. A sign-up form for those who want to help in this position will be available in August.
The phone number to request a present and the form to register as a volunteer are available on the website of Southern Kentucky Toys for Tots at bowling-green-ky.toysfortots.org.
Doyle said the campaign and the positive change it brings “would not be possible without the community.”