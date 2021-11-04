Inflation and shortages aren’t taking a holiday this year, which means Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky is working to be proactive and ensure less fortunate children aren’t forgotten on Christmas Day.
“There is a concern about the supply chain issues,” said Janel Doyle, the local program’s chief coordinator. “We’re just getting started, but there is a worry.”
Doyle has seen the need for toy donations grow each year and expects this year to be no different, even as the charity confronts an unprecedented toy shortage.
“We’re in uncharted territory,” Doyle said. “We’ve never really had a toy shortage.”
Still, it is the season for hope and miracles, so Doyle’s keeping the faith that the broader Bowling Green and Warren County community will come through for kids.
Local toy donation drop boxes have already been set up at stores and shopping centers throughout Warren County, but Doyle said many people don’t think to donate until after Thanksgiving, which could hinder Toys for Tots in meeting its goal.
Those Toys for Tots collection boxes will be available until mid-December in Adair, Barren, Butler, Hart, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson and Warren counties, Doyle said. All toy donations stay local, she said.
Some of the more convenient drop box locations include Belk in the Greenwood Mall, Barnes & Noble, the Circuit Clerk’s Office at the Warren County Justice Center and every location of the Bowling Green Fire Department, which will deliver toys to children in the Housing Authority of Bowling Green on Christmas morning. The BGFD will also continue accepting toy donations past mid-December.
A full list of drop box locations is available online at bowling-green-ky.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx
For families who need toy assistance this year, Doyle said the helpline will be available beginning Nov. 15. Families can call 270-562-0518 for assistance. The helpline will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Friday. Because it’s one phone line crewed by several volunteers, Doyle said that if families don’t get through at first they should keep trying.
Parents need to submit their child’s birth certificate, their address and the name of the person making the request with matching identification, like a driver’s license, Doyle said.
As for toy donations themselves, Doyle said that older children, typically ages 10 to 12, are frequently left out when it comes to the kinds of donations people make. Items like basketballs, crafting sets and remote-controlled cars can make great gifts for that age group, Doyle said. Items for infants, like teething rings and clothing, are also greatly welcomed, she said.
People can also make monetary donations that will directly benefit the local Toys For Tots program. Those donations can be made online at bowling-green-ky.toysfortots.org. Volunteers can also sign up online as well, Doyle said.
Several upcoming Toys For Tots events are included below:
The first annual “Mammaw’s Kitchen Carriages, Claus and Cookies” event will take place at Mammaw’s Kitchen located at 765 Richpond Rockfield Road in Rockfield. The Marine Corps League’s Sgt. Claus will be present for pictures with children. Carry out and dine-in is available, along with cookies and coloring books for the kids and $10 per person carriage rides. Food purchases and carriage rides benefit Toys for Tots. This event is Saturday, Nov. 20, from 4 until 7 p.m.
The 9th Annual Hand It To A Hero event takes place at Walmart off Campbell Lane on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The Boyce Christmas Parade benefiting Toys for Tots is Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. at the Boyce Community Center.
WKU will hold a Teddy Bear Toss at the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
The Toys for Tots North Pole will have hundreds of families picking up their toys on Saturday, Dec. 4; Saturday, Dec. 11; and Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 until 11 a.m. at Metals N More, 1040 Old Barren River Road.