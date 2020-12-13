Volunteers at Bowling Green’s version of the North Pole were hard at work Saturday morning as they handed out toys to less fortunate families in the community just in time for the holidays.
Metals-N-More once again played the role of the North Pole as more than 300 families made their way through the line at the local business during the Toys for Tots’ second consecutive weekend of distribution.
According to program coordinator Janel Doyle, the program served 300 families last weekend and was on track to serve over 300 families in Bowling Green once again this weekend.
The weeks leading up the program’s first weekend of distribution were filled of anxiety due to increased demand amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Doyle says the community answered the call.
“We knew the numbers would be higher, but I cannot express to you how much the community has pulled through for us,” Doyle said. “Our first week we actually had more toys than we would normally have in week three. It’s been exceptional with the generous donations we have gotten from the community. We feel like because of those donations we can meet the need.”
Doyle added that because of the continued high rate of donations, more than 500 children in the community will be provided toys just from Saturday’s event alone.
Overall, the program is hoping to serve almost 1,000 families.
Doyle credited the work of volunteers who have assisted with Toys for Tots through the past few weeks.
Anywhere from 12 to 15 volunteers spend weekdays bagging all the toys before eventually passing them out Saturday.
Seeing members of the community happy to receive donations is one reason volunteer Shea Sanson has worked for the program the past couple years.
“I have known Janel (Doyle) my whole life, and I got involved just by her telling me about Toys for Tots,” Sanson said. “It’s just a great way to get involved with the community. Everyone is just thankful and we do it every year. The community has just been unreal with how well they have participated in it. It’s just been great.”
Doyle added that Toys for Tots has had a “wonderful” volunteer base that returns year after year to give back to the program.
Also, members of the local Marine Corps assisted with parking cars and controlling the crowd at the event as a long line of under-privileged members of the community was consistent throughout the morning.
People in attendance had to show their driver’s license and birth certificates for their children in order to pick up their toys.
In order to qualify, children in the family must reside with the person making the request, the children must be age 12 or under, and they also cannot be receiving any other type of assistance at Christmas such as the Salvation Army Angel Tree program or Teen Angel.
For more information, email bowling.green.ky@toysfortots.org or call 270-792-8441.
The program’s last community distribution will be next Saturday.
