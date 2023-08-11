Toys for Tots Kickstands Up for Kids fundraiser to be held Saturday ANN MARIE DOTSON annmarie.dotson@bgdailynews.com Ann Marie Dotson Author email Aug 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Christmas may be months away, but Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky is already getting ready. Kickstands Up for Kids, a fundraiser benefitting Toys for Tots, will be Saturday at 231 Bar and Grill in Bowling Green.Registration is at 11 a.m., with kickstands up at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 per bike or $10 per bike with a toy donation. Janel Doyle, Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky coordinator, said this is the first year for the fundraiser."We do have our motorcycle run in September, but this is the first one with the Guardians of the Children, Vette City chapter," she said. All toys and fees for the riders will go to Toys for Tots, which services children up to age 12, and stays in Warren County.She said the Guardians planned the 45-minute ride that is not just for motorcycles, but also for Jeep clubs, Mustang clubs and "anybody who wants to come and ride as a group and give their support." Doyle said donated toys need to be in their original packaging. "With the monetary donations, we turn around and buy toys, books, stuffed animals and puzzles," she said. Doyle said two age groups they often don't have enough presents for are infants and 10-12 years old. "We usually have plenty of presents available for the ages in the middle," she said.Doyle said she recommends stuffed animals and learning toys for babies and items like balls, craft kits, remote-control cars and purses for the older children. Recently, Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky raised $2,000 and received around 25 toys during its Food Truck Frenzy a few weeks ago. "That's a really good start," she said. Two upcoming fundraisers are the motorcycle run in September and the Hand it to a Hero event, which takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving at Walmart on Campbell Lane."Hand it to a Hero is our largest fundraiser for Toys for Tots," she said. "It involves members of law enforcement collecting toys for us." While volunteers aren't needed for Saturday's fundraiser, she said they will be needed in November and December to sort, package and distribute toys.Those wanting to volunteer can find information on the Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky Facebook page. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ann Marie Dotson Author email Follow Ann Marie Dotson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne dead at Shanty Hollow Lake, found with head trauma near waterfallWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsPlanning commission approves rezoning for new elementary schoolJury convicts BG woman in 2020 death of housemateAt least 2 killed as severe storms tear through eastern U.S., more than 1 million without powerBGPD: Man carjacks woman at her workplaceWarren man arrested on suspicion of sexual abuseSimpson undercover sex sting nets two arrestsJenny Lyn GrayWilliam David Wheeler Images Videos National News Stock market today: Wall Street opens lower after pickup in wholesale inflation AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:42 a.m. EDT Maui mayor says Lahaina doesn't resemble the town he knew after the fires. Follow live updates Lincoln Center to present 60 performances in fall/winter season At least 55 people died on Maui. Residents had little warning before wildfires overtook a town POLITICAL NEWS Judge Chutkan will hear arguments in protective order fight in Trump's 2020 election conspiracy case Arizona Democrats lose lawsuit looking to block No Labels Party Here's who is running for governor in Louisiana this October Statewide preschool initiative gets permanent approval as it enters 25th year in South Carolina Appeals court rules against longstanding drug user gun ban cited in Hunter Biden case Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory The Events Calendar is sponsored by Orchestra Kentucky https://www.theskypac.com/orchestra-kentucky/ Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView