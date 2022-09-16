Teresa Douglas, left, and Teresa Zackery, right, help families pick up their Toys for Tots Christmas packages at Metals N More on Old Barren River Road on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky has been putting smiles on children’s faces for years by making sure every child has presents to wake up to on Christmas morning.
To help raise monetary donations and toys for the children in Warren County, the Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run will be Sept. 24.
Janel Doyel, coordinator for Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky, said the run, which is in its 10th year, is done in collaboration with Templar Knights Motorcycle Club and Doug’s Motor City Bar and Grill.
The three-hour ride will begin at Doug’s Motor City, with all proceeds going to Toys for Tots in Warren County.
Doyle said the success of the event depends on the weather.
“Last year, there were 40 motorcycles, with $1,500 raised and 50 toys donated. That was not a good weather day,” she said. “The year before in 2020, which was a COVID year, there were 95 bikes and we raised $2,300. That was a good year. Because of COVID, everybody was ready to get out and ride.”
Doyle is hoping for nice weather and a large turnout for this year’s event because “the need is going to be greater this year because of inflation.”
In case of rain, a makeup date has been scheduled for Oct. 1.
And while the event is called the Motorcycle Run, Doyle said it’s not just for motorcycles.
“We have had Jeep clubs and Mustang clubs join in on the ride,” she said. “It’s really for anyone who wants to get out and ride and support the kids.”
This year, Doug’s will offer breakfast specials for the participants and there will be door prizes and T-shirts for sale.
In addition to the motorcycle run, Doyle said the organization has had other fundraisers this year, including a bike night at Lost River Pizza and the Food Truck Spectacular in July, which raised $2,400.
The largest fundraiser, Hand it to a Hero, is Nov. 26 at Walmart on Campbell Lane.
“That is our biggest collection day,” Doyle said. “All local heroes from law enforcement, the fire department and Marines will be there.”
Doyle said Toys for Tots collection boxes will be in place in Warren County by Oct. 31 and families that need assistance may call 270-562-0518 from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15.
Registration for the Motorcycle Run begins at 9 a.m., with kickstands up at 11 a.m. The cost is $20 per bike or a new, unwrapped toy.