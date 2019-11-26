Walmart off Campbell Lane will be a place for donations and toys from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday as Toys for Tots hosts its annual Hand it to a Hero Toy Drive.
Representatives from law enforcement and military – including the U.S. Marine Corps, Bowling Green Fire Department, Bowling Green Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Regional Jail, Western Kentucky University Police and Kentucky State Police – will be on hand at the store at 150 Walton Ave., collecting toys and monetary donations.
“It is just a good community day,” said Janel Doyle, the coordinator for Toys for Tots. “Last year, at Walmart, we had about $4,000 in monetary donations and 1,000 toys donated.”
Last year, the drive was part of the cumulative effort that allowed 6,554 children to be served and have a gift for the holidays. “We have 150 locations throughout Warren County,” Doyle said. “They will collect all the way through Dec. 18.”
After Dec. 18, donations can be taken to the Bowling Green Fire Department.
Doyle said there are some items that cannot be accepted for donation.
“We don’t accept any type of projectile toys, and we do not accept clothing. It is strictly toys,” she said.
The organization collects toys for children up to 12 years old, she said.
“The younger and the older children are who we always get the least donations for,” Doyle said, specifying that toys for children up to 2 years old and between 11 and 12 are what the organization struggles with the most.
To find dropoff spots in Warren County or for other information, visit www.toys fortots.org.
– Follow Daily News reporter Will Whaley on Twitter @Will_Whaley_ or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.