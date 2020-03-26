The coronavirus pandemic that has led to state-of-emergency declarations by local, state and federal governments has created a different kind of near-emergency for Bowling Green Municipal Utilities.
BGMU Water and Sewer Systems Manager Mike Gardner said Wednesday that many local residents – possibly because of a toilet paper shortage brought about by coronavirus-induced panic buying – are flushing wipes, paper towels and other items down toilets, resulting in a clogging of BGMU’s wastewater collection system.
Gardner, who called the situation an “unexpected consequence” of the coronavirus outbreak, said cloth materials such as old T-shirts have even been found in the wastewater system.
“This has caused significant problems with these materials hanging up in our pump stations,” Gardner said in an email. “The problem has ... increased to the point of our maintenance personnel devoting almost all of their time cleaning out pumps.”
Gardner said this problem is costly and could lead to serious health impacts.
“If we are not able to keep up with this flood of wipes,” he said, “backups and overflows in public areas and private homes could occur, adding to the existing problems of contamination and economic impact.”
In a news release urging local residents to limit flushing to toilet paper only, BGMU said the increased use of disinfectant wipes and towels is contributing to the problem.
“We are imploring our community to help with the disposal of disinfecting wipes, personal care wipes, paper towels and other trash,” the news release said. “Since the beginning of the pandemic we are experiencing very large volumes of wipes, rags and other products in our wastewater pump stations.”
Gardner said even wipes that are labeled as flushable can create problems.
“These items may go down the toilet, but they do not break down like toilet paper,” he said in the news release. “They can cause blockages and eventually cause pipes to back up and overflow into homes and public areas. They also cause excessive damage to our pump stations.”
In the news release, BGMU urged local residents to throw all wipes and trash away in a trash can and only flush human waste and toilet paper down the toilet.
