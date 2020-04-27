A Logan County man is accused of having drugs and loaded weapons in a vehicle he was driving while having a 4-year-old passenger.
According to the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Capt. Clint Wright stopped a vehicle driven by Christian King, 19, of Russellville, upon learning that his registration was expired.
Wright found that King's license was suspended and a marijuana joint, Xanax bar and bag of cocaine were found in King's possession, according to the sheriff's office.
A search of the vehicle by a police dog turned up about 75 grams of suspected methamphetamine, along with two loaded handguns, a loaded shotgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
A 4-year-old passenger in the vehicle was sitting next to a bag containing a portion of suspected meth and a one of the loaded firearms, according to the sheriff's department.
King was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates and operating on a suspended license.
