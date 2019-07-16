A man stopped by police on Interstate 65 in Warren County was arrested on multiple charges Sunday.
Kentucky State Police said a vehicle driven by Barry Adams, 35, of Louisville, was stopped at the southbound 28-mile marker on a traffic violation.
Police said they found Adams to be in possession of a handgun, 50 suspected hydrocodone pills, two grams of suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Police also seized $3,313 in cash.
Adams was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second or greater offense, less than four grams of cocaine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and miscellaneous traffic offenses.
