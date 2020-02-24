Shannon White’s Trailblazer Award had extra meaning Sunday night.
Honored along with four other African American men and women at the Trailblazer ceremony at Mount Zion Baptist Church, White became the first child of a previous winner of the award to also be honored.
She follows in the footsteps of her father, Lawrence White, who received a Trailblazer Award 17 years ago and was among the crowd of about 250 people Sunday.
“I’m a proud father,” said Lawrence White, who fashioned a successful business career with Monarch Environmental and Scott Waste Management. “It makes me proud to see her excel in her career.”
It also makes the elder White the embodiment of why the Trailblazer program was started 23 years ago by State Street Baptist Church members. Its goal was to honor the accomplishments of African American men and women who could serve as role models for the next generation.
Lawrence White has done just that, according to his daughter.
“He blazed a trail for me,” said Shannon White, a 2010 Greenwood High School graduate and 2013 Western Kentucky University graduate who is now vice president of marketing for South Central Bank. “I knew I would be in the business world. His legacy inspired me.”
That is exactly what Trailblazer Award winners are supposed to do, according to one member of the committee charged with picking the winners.
“These (past winners) have transformed our community,” Harold Little said. “We should celebrate people while they’re living so they can be living examples for young people.”
Sunday’s five winners were selected by a committee made up of representatives from five local churches with deep roots in the African American community: State Street Baptist, Mt. Zion Baptist, Eleventh Street Baptist, Seventh Street Baptist and Taylor Chapel AME.
The winners, who were celebrated with skits and music performed by members of those churches and by youths from the Housing Authority of Bowling Green and the Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green, have distinguished themselves in their respective fields.
In addition to White, Sunday’s Trailblazer Award winners were:
- Tyreon Clark, a 2010 Bowling Green High School graduate who was a four-year starter in football at Austin Peay State University, where he earned a degree in social work. He is now an employment specialist at BGHS, where he has been involved in coaching football and track and field. Clark is founder of the Bowling Green Youth Flag Football League and director of the Boys to Men Leadership Group.
- Theresa Cowherd, who taught for 40 years in the Bowling Green Independent School District before retiring in 2014. Cowherd taught at Dishman-McGinnis and Parker-Bennett-Curry elementary schools and was the first African American inducted into the Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teachers Hall of Fame.
- James Mitchell Dunn Jr., a BGHS graduate who played basketball at Wabash Valley College in Illinois and at the University of Miami. He has been a credit analyst for JP Morgan Chase and is now a mortgage loan officer for BB&T Bank in Bowling Green. A volunteer middle school basketball coach, Dunn in 2017 founded the Mitchell Dunn Skill Development Academy that focuses on developing youth in sports and education.
- John C. Lee Jr., a Columbia, Tenn., native who has been pastor at Mount Zion Baptist for the past five years. A graduate of the American Baptist College of the American Baptist Theological Seminary in Nashville, Lee is involved in the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Chaplaincy Program and serves on the grievance board of the Housing Authority.
Lee, whose church hosted Sunday’s program, said the awards have great value. “Everybody loves to be appreciated,” he said. “One reason I appreciate the work of the Trailblazer committee is that many times African Americans are overlooked and unappreciated. This program recognizes those people.”
