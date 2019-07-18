Doors are open at 926 E. 10th Ave. once again, but the new business at the former Hinton Cleaners property will not be servicing people’s laundry. The lot now houses Trailer Mart Inc. – a retailer that specializes in cargo trailer sales.
Trailer Mart President Mark Haynes said the retailer is leasing the building from property owner Tommy Hinton – former owner of Hinton Cleaners. Bowling Green attorney Larry Hinton – Tommy Hinton’s brother – serves as property manager, according to Haynes.
Haynes said Trailer Mart is doing “a tad bit of remodeling” to the building, which is at 10th Avenue and U.S. 31-W By-Pass.
“We’re just putting up a wall to separate the front from the back area,” Haynes said. “But it’s pretty much going to remain the same, you know, probably until we see if this is gonna work out for everybody.”
The property lease is set to end in December, but Haynes said he’s optimistic the retailer will be in Bowling Green for a while.
“If things work out, then we’ll be signing a lot longer term lease,” Haynes said. “We may be here a few months, we may be here, you know, many years. I don’t know – just depends on how it all works out.”
Haynes said Trailer Mart is open for business – even though it “may not look like it” just yet because of the remodeling.
“Our Trailer Mart sign that’s gonna replace the Hinton (Cleaners) sign out on the bypass is supposed to be in (by) the end of the week,” Haynes said. “So that’ll help, and we’ve got some more inventory coming.”
Trailer Mart’s website said the retailer offers parts and service, custom-built trailers and an inventory featuring cargo trailers, dump trailers and more – including horse trailers, racing trailers and lawn mowers.
“What we specialize in is high-quality cargo trailers and giving you the best trailer for the money,” Haynes said.
The Bowling Green store is the third Trailer Mart location, as the retailer already operates lots in Clarksville, Tenn., and Portland, Tenn. Haynes said all three of its retail spaces are leased.
Excluding Haynes, the store features two full-time employees, but the staff is expected to feature three full-time employees in the near future.
Haynes said Trailer Mart sells the most trailers out of its “main lot” in Clarksville, but the retailer is optimistic Bowling Green will be a solid addition for the company.
The former Hinton Cleaners property was particularly attractive to Trailer Mart because the bypass is the third busiest road in town behind Scottsville Road and “maybe” Campbell Lane, Haynes said.
Trailer Mart hasn’t had 91 years to become a community institution like Hinton Cleaners once was, but the new business hopes its customer service creates the same loyalty that made the property’s former business a hit.
“I was born and raised here, still live here,” Haynes said. “We’re just trying to trying to extend our brand into the Bowling Green market.”
Larry Hinton stops by Trailer Mart “quite often” to check in and reminisce about his family’s longtime business, but Haynes said no customers have come into the store thinking they could still get their clothes dry cleaned.
“We haven’t had that, fortunately,” Haynes said with a hearty laugh.
– For more information, visit trailermartinc.com.
– Daily News reporter Drake Kizer may be reached at dkizer@bgdailynews.com or by calling 270-783-3257.
