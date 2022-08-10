Training on heavy equipment aims to fill need
Buy Now

Jon Sowards, CEO of the South Central Workforce Development Board, speaks Tuesday during a news conference to introduce the new heavy equipment operation program to be offered at the Warren County Area Technology Center.

 By DON SERGENT dsergent@bgdailynews.com

If you’ve ever dreamed of operating construction equipment, now’s your chance.

​– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.