Training on heavy equipment aims to fill need

If you’ve ever dreamed of operating construction equipment, now’s your chance.
Spurred by a $392,000 grant procured by the South Central Workforce Development Board, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce and other partners are launching a heavy equipment operation program this fall.
The grant funding through the Kentucky Labor Cabinet has been used to purchase four Caterpillar simulators and textbooks that will be used to train students at the Warren County Area Technology Center on operating excavators, bulldozers and dump trucks.
In addition, equipment donated by local companies Scotty’s Contracting and Stone, Murphy Construction Group, Holland Excavating and Boyd CAT will be used in the training that will begin with high school students at the Warren County ATC in the Kentucky Transpark.
“The chamber was hearing that there was a big demand for heavy equipment operators,” said Jon Sowards, chief executive of the workforce board. “This area is growing, so there’s a substantial need.”
Sowards said Matt Bacon, executive director of the workforce board’s Career Team vendor, was instrumental in procuring the grant funding to start the program.
That grant will allow the Warren County ATC to begin later this month offering the training to students at area high schools.
Ron Bunch, president and CEO of the chamber, said he expects 15 to 20 students to sign up for the first semester of training taught by Michael Holtgraver, hired by Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College.
“We were fortunate to find him,” Sowards said of Holtgraver. “He is a Kentucky National Guard member who has been an instructor for their heavy equipment program.”
Now Holtgraver will be teaching high school students who, ideally, will be prepared to go to work at local construction companies immediately after graduation.
That is a perfect fit for the workforce initiatives spearheaded by the chamber, Bunch said.
“Some time ago, we identified heavy equipment operators as an area of need,” Bunch said. “But there was really no capacity for building that workforce. We got with private-sector contractors and tried to understand what they needed in the way of learning to really have a robust career pathway.”
Sowards believes that pathway is now in place.
In addition to the simulators and equipment donated by the local companies, Sowards said some acreage in the Transpark has been set aside for training.
“The students will be able to get out and actually move some dirt,” Sowards said. “The beauty of it is that it’s all located in the Transpark area.”
Having the simulators will allow the training to take place in all weather conditions, Sowards said.
“The simulators can be configured to do multiple things,” he said. “There’s a big safety aspect to them as well. It reduces risk because the students aren’t operating a real piece of equipment.”
Although the initial training will be for high school students, plans call for an adult program through SKYCTC.
Kim Myers, dean of workforce solutions at SKYCTC, said she envisions a program similar to the college’s four-week commercial driver’s license program that has been training drivers for local trucking companies.
“The CDL program is going gangbusters,” Myers said. “We have a cohort of 12 students every four weeks, and it has been full for the last five or six months.”
Myers said a heavy equipment program for adults could be “comparable in length” to the CDL program and allow its graduates to enter a field that is growing in this region.
“There’s a shortage of skilled workers in every sector, particularly construction,” Myers said. “Our region is booming, and we depend on that sector to keep up with demand.”
Adults interested in SKYCTC’s heavy equipment training program can call the workforce board at 270-745-3905 for more information. Those interested in the program for high school students can call the ATC at 270-746-7205.
