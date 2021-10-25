Plans for properties bought and sold recently by Warren Fiscal Court are taking shape.
Fiscal court on Friday approved the final settlement and closing costs totaling $1,468,742.30 for purchasing the Sugar Maple Square property at 1347 Ky. 185.
They also approved a purchase agreement for Med Center Health to buy the county’s road department building at 638 E. Fifth Ave. for $1.47 million, but Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said closing on that property has been delayed until the end of February as plans for moving the road department to Sugar Maple Square are developed.
The road department property fits with Med Center Health’s plans for a cancer treatment center.
Med Center Health Executive Vice President David Gray, in a letter accompanying the successful bid for the property, wrote: “The property is essential to Med Center Health as we finalize plans to construct a new, comprehensive, state-of-the-art cancer center on our Bowling Green campus.”
Plans for the Sugar Maple Square property aren’t so concrete.
Built by Camping World founder David Garvin as a retail center, the 56,848-square-foot building is now home to Grace and Peace Church, the Kidz Club business that provides skilled nursing care and therapy for children, and a couple other small businesses.
“Some of the tenants will not remain and, as I understand it, have already decided to leave,” Buchanon said in a text message. “But some will stay. Some have leases and are paying rent. We will honor their lease if they wish to stay.”
County leaders must also make plans for the former Community Action of Southern Kentucky property at 171 Center St. that it purchased in September for $1.2 million.
Buchanon said the county has “preliminary plans to move one department” into the 9,636-square-foot building that sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
The county’s sheriff’s office, meanwhile, is moving ahead with plans to implement a significant equipment purchase approved by fiscal court in August.
Sheriff Brett Hightower said his deputies should begin utilizing in January the body-worn cameras and car-mounted cameras being purchased from Georgia-based Utility Associates Inc.
The sheriff’s office is purchasing 45 sets of the cameras and the supporting computer equipment for $695,090, with a Department of Justice grant expected to pay about $90,000 toward the purchase.
By implementing the new technology in January, Hightower said, his office will be able to learn from the Western Kentucky University Police Department, which purchased the same equipment and is beginning to implement it.
“We want to get through tax season and make sure we have everything lined out first,” Hightower said. “The body-worn cameras will be a great thing for our agency.
“We’ll be able to capture what’s transpiring in these incidents and have transparency. For the deputies and the community, it’s something we need.”
Hightower also said Friday that his office, in cooperation with Warren County Public Schools, has hired two more school resource officers.
Jan Tuttle, who retired from the Bowling Green Police Department, and Steve Chappell, who most recently worked in Simpson County, have been hired and will be assigned to cover the county’s 15 elementary schools between them.
The sheriff’s office already has deputies assigned to all four county high schools and the four WCPS middle schools.
Also at Friday’s meeting, fiscal court approved the first reading of a rezoning along Nashville Road and South McElwain Road that was contested by nearby residents at a September City-County Planning Commission of Warren County meeting.
The rezoning of 263 acres near Chaney’s Dairy Barn is expected to lead to development of a 532-lot subdivision. Recommended for approval by the planning commission, the rezoning passed fiscal court on first reading by a 5-1 vote, with Sixth District Magistrate Ron Cummings casting the lone dissenting vote.
A second reading of the rezoning will take place at fiscal court’s first November meeting. That meeting, originally scheduled Nov. 5, has been changed to Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. because of a conflict with the statewide Kentucky Association of Counties conference.
Fiscal court also approved spending $20,700 with Brent Huntsman Painting for painting the inside of the old gymnasium that was part of the Alvaton Elementary School that was demolished to make room for a new school that opened in 2006.
