The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking for feedback from locals on concepts to improve a troubled Bowling Green intersection on an ever-popular secondary state road.
A public meeting has been set for Tuesday regarding the spot where Ky. 234 – Fairview Avenue – intersects both the entrance to Kereiakes Park and Hampton Drive.
“We’re not looking at the whole corridor with this public meeting. We are looking specifically for improvements at this intersection,” said Wes Watt, public information officer for KYTC’s District 3.
As it stands, there are no dedicated left turn lanes into the park or onto Hampton Drive.
“That’s causing some major traffic issues, particularly during peak times during the afternoon,” Watt said. “So really the entire intersection is a challenge right now for motorists.”
Watt said a high number of crashes taking place on that stretch is a driving factor behind the cabinet taking a closer look.
The challenge for KYTC will be coming up with a solution that fits within the area’s natural confines. Watt said the existence of Fairview Cemetery rules out a lot of “ideal” solutions, like widening the entire corridor by a full lane.
“We are very limited in our space that we have to develop improvements due to the cemetery and due to the impact to the park,” Watt said. “We certainly are going to limit those impacts as much as we can.”
Watt said multiple improvement concepts will be presented at the meeting, one of those involving the installation of a roundabout. He said there are multiple options to install turn lanes.
“Thankfully we have come up with some options,” he said. “They just may not be the perfect solution that we could (use) under normal circumstances if we had all the space we needed. Our engineers have worked really hard to come up with solutions that will work with the space we have available.”
The timeline for the project is yet to be determined. Watt said it’s not something that will happen overnight or even next year.
“We certainly want to push it through as fast as we can because we know the need is there,” Watt said.
The meeting will run from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastwood Baptist Church.
“It’s very important for the community to come out and give us their thoughts on these concepts that are going to be presented,” Watt said. “We need to know what people think.”