The Bowling Green-Warren County Metropolitan Planning Organization has drawn up its roadmap of transportation improvements for the next few years.
The MPO has published a draft of its 2024-28 Transportation Improvement Program, which lists upcoming federally funded and “regionally significant” transportation projects.
A little over $117 million in federal dollars is allocated to local work in the upcoming TIP, which is used to implement the long-term 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan.
"There is a prioritization process these projects go through – roads get scores and things like that. They look at safety levels and traffic," said Amy Scott, planner II for the City-County Planning Commission. "It's a list that comes from the local officials and the community members that make up the MPO."
The biggest price tag is attached to a new interchange planned for Natcher Parkway at Elrod Road. Just over $50 million in National Highway Performance Program funds will be put toward the project, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's live map puts the estimated date of construction in FY 2025.
An intersection conflict warning system, which senses traffic in order to activate traffic signs, is planned for where Nashville Road and Woodburn Allen Springs Road meet. It is penciled in for FY 2024 at a cost of $140,000.
Several asset preservation projects for local bridges are included in the TIP. The Ky. 185 bridge that spans Barren River to the north of Bowling Green and the U.S. 68 bridge over Jennings Creek are both allocated over $4 million in FY 2025. The Greencastle Road bridge over Taylor Branch is getting $500,000 in FY 2026.
A little over $19.3 million is set aside in FY 2028 for work on the I-65 bridge over Barren River.
“Major widening” is planned for US 31-W on the stretch from U.S. 68 to Mizpah Road that passes by SKYCTC. There is $5.8 million set aside for the current fiscal year to fund it.
The section of U.S. 68 that runs from Mizpah Road to Freeport Road is allocated $9 million in future funding to reduce congestion as well, with an estimated construction date of FY 2025.
Not all of the projects are vehicle-centric. A little over $840,000 in Transportation Alternative Program funding has been set aside for FY 2024 to construct a 2.4 mile bike and pedestrian trail to connect Roland Bland Park to Hobson Grove Park, bridging downtown Bowling Green with the city’s west end.
Additionally, $1 million will be set aside from FY 2024-26 to implement “various bicycle/pedestrian projects” with the goal of reducing carbon emissions.
The TIP draft is open for public review and comment through Aug. 2. The draft is available online at warrenpc.org/mpo/documents and at Bowling Green City Hall, the Warren County Public Library and the MPO office at 922 State St., Suite 200.