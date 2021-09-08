The annual Trashmasters Classic lakeshore cleanup was initially scheduled to return to normal this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has scuttled those plans.
“Due to the recent local rise in COVID-19 cases, we will not be hosting the in-person Trashmasters Classic as previously announced,” said Holly Myers, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park ranger. “We understand that this is a very special event to the community, as well as an incredibly important event for the lake itself.”
Instead, participants can choose any day from Sept. 7-18 to clean the shores of Barren River Lake on their own. Trash may disposed at Bailey’s Point Campground in Allen County or The Narrows Campground in Barren County.
While the volunteer appreciation picnic will not be held this year, participants will still be entered to win a grand prize worth up to $250.
To register, individuals must sign up on a volunteer form, and children under 18 must have a parent or guardian’s signature. Completed forms may be emailed, mailed or turned in at the Corps of Engineers’ office.
A volunteer form must be filled out and turned in prior to beginning cleanup.
The Barren River Lake Project Office vestibule at 11088 Finney Road in Glasgow will have a table with volunteer forms, gloves and trash bags.
To be entered in the prize giveaway, take two pictures of yourself: one picking up the trash, and one of you properly disposing of the trash. Send your pictures to Myers at holly.L.Myers@usace.army.mil, the Barren River Lake Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ barrenriverlake or mail them to the project office.
Include your name, phone number, number of full trash bags and how many hours you spent on the project.
On Sept. 20, the Corps of Engineers will draw a winner and announce the number of bags and volunteers for the cleanup on Facebook.
– For more information, call Myers at 270-646-2055.