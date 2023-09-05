The Trashmasters Classic Lakeshore Cleanup is returning to Barren River Lake this month to give the popular watering hole a thorough tidying up.
The volunteer-led deep clean, first begun in the late 1980s, returns for its 36th year on Saturday, Sept. 16. The cleanup is sponsored by Scott Waste Services and Page’s Pizza and is designated as a National Public Lands Day event.
Holly Myers, a Barren River Lake park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said Public Lands Day events like the cleanup give folks the opportunity to show appreciation for beloved natural resources.
“Most of the time, these are places people go to and enjoy and are near and dear to their hearts, so it gives them the opportunity to give back a little bit,” Myers said. “It’s also usually an enjoyable day as well.”
Last year’s event marked a full return from the “virtual” 2021 cleanup conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was canceled in 2020.
“We had folks doing their own small cleanups,” Myers said. “They could stop by and pick up their gloves and trash bags and they would send us pictures of the trash they collected.”
Myers said the cleanup usually attracts around 350 folks to the lakeshore, but 2022’s turnout was a bit low.
“Last year I think was an outlier, mainly because coming back from COVID we had the two years where we did not hold the main event,” Myers said. “We’re really hoping to get a good turnout again this year.”
Myers said collected garbage is taken to the Glasgow Regional Landfill and accepted at no charge. While 2022’s numbers haven’t been added to the total, she said more than 287 tons of waste have been removed from the lake thanks to volunteer efforts.
“That speaks to the importance of the event I think,” Myers said. “You can imagine if we did not do this event how things would accumulate and what things might look like out here.”
Based on her anecdotal experience, Myers said the most common type of retrieved garbage is plastic waste.
“We do get a little bit of everything, but I would say the majority of it is plastics – discarded bottles and that kind of thing,” she said.
Attendees can register the day of the event beginning at 8 a.m. at the following lake locations: Bailey’s Point, The Narrows, Barren River State Park, Port Oliver and Walnut Creek. Large groups or groups bringing children without their parents are encouraged to reach out ahead of time at (270) 646-2055 or Holly.L.Myers@usace.army.mil.
Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own water and sunscreen. Trash bags and gloves will be provided.
A quick pontoon boat ride, with life jackets provided, will take volunteers out to the shore. The cleanup will run until 11:30 a.m. and will be followed by a volunteer appreciation picnic at Barren River Lake State Park Beach, with food provided by Page’s Pizza.
Myers said Friends of Barren River Lake & Park are providing over $750 worth of giveaways – the grand prize is a kayak package – and everyone who attends will receive a random draw ticket.
She said there will be a few awards categories like “most unusual item found” and largest volunteer group.
For younger volunteers, Myers said the activity makes for a good lesson on how to be stewards for the environment.
“This is a great opportunity to model for children that you can have fun and do good work at the same time,” she said. “It’s just a great day to have a good time, be outdoors and do something that does make a difference.”