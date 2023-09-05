Lake lovers in , garbage out

Virgil Albaugh (left) of Barren County holds a trash bag as boat master Russell Brown drives a pontoon boat on Barren River Lake, carrying volunteers at the 19th annual Trashmaster’s Classic in 2006.

 Courtesy of Lara Cooper

The Trashmasters Classic Lakeshore Cleanup is returning to Barren River Lake this month to give the popular watering hole a thorough tidying up.

Recommended for you