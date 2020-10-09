GLASGOW – The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is coming to Beaver Creek Park along Beaver Trail later this month.
Cherie Vaughan, owner of Main Street Bed and Breakfast on East Main Street, has arranged for the wall to be on display at the park Oct. 15-19 to honor Vietnam veterans. Vaughan and 30 to 40 other businesses and organizations have made it possible for the wall to be in Glasgow.
The wall features the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died during the Vietnam War and is smaller than the actual Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington.
“It is two-thirds the size of the original (wall) in Washington, D.C. It’s about 300 feet long,” Vaughan said.
The Freedom Warriors, a Barren County-based veterans organization, will escort the wall from Edmonton to Glasgow.
This is not the first time the veterans organization has been asked to escort the wall from one location to the next.
“This will be the third time that I’ve escorted the wall, so it’s always an honor to do it,” said Ernie Wagoner, commander of the veterans organization.
Members of the organization typically wear black vests when attending events.
“Our patch on our vests, on the back, it says ‘All gave some, some gave all’ and (Vietnam veterans) most definitely gave all,” he said. “It’s just always an honor for us to do that.”
Each summer, the Freedom Warriors hold a fundraising event called Vet Jam.
“We’ve honored many, many Vietnam veterans over the years (during the event). Those that are living and those whose names are on that wall,” Wagoner said.
This past summer the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public will be allowed to view the wall from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the four days it is in Glasgow.
An opening ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 15.
“The (Kentucky) National Guard will be doing the Pledge of Allegiance and presenting the flag,” Vaughan said, adding that there will also be various dignitaries speaking during the opening ceremony.
While the wall is on display in Glasgow, volunteers will be on hand to assist people who may be looking for the name of a particular serviceman or woman, Vaughn said.
