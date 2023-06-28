Bendix’s Bowling Green manufacturing plant was the site of a treasure hunt last month, in which wasted energy – not gold doubloons – was the ultimate prize.
Seventeen of the vehicle system company’s employees participated in a three-day search of the local factory in May, scouring all of the plant’s 432,000 square feet for spots where energy was being used inefficiently.
The hunt was awarded to the company through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings, Better Plants Challenge. Bendix has made a commitment to the DOE to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by a minimum of 50% by 2030 and to cut energy intensity by 25%.
“As a company, we’ve always been focused on being a sustainable-focused company, and we want to ensure that the company does its part to limit global warming by reducing our emissions,” said Bill Schubert, Bendix’s environmental and sustainability director.
The company, known for producing air brake discs and drum brakes, also participates in the DOE’s Waste Reduction Network and its Better Climate Challenge.
“What was attractive about this program was we had the opportunity to utilize people from the Bowling Green facility, as well as some of our other facilities, to get that firsthand, hands-on experience with recognizing wasted energy in the workplace,” Schubert said.
The hunt began on a Sunday, a time when the Bowling Green plant is typically quiet.
“It gives the participants the opportunity to walk through the plant, listening for leaking air and pumps that are running or equipment that’s still powered up that when the traditional manufacturing process is going on is just background noise,” Schubert said.
Following the search, findings were presented to plant managers. According to a release, combined annual electricity and gas savings could reach approximately $260,000 if the problems found during the treasure hunt were addressed. Annual carbon emissions could be cut by over 1,500 tons, about a 21% decrease.
“We identified several pieces of equipment that were running on the weekend that didn’t need to be, that didn’t need to be under power when no one’s in the building,” Schubert said.
A pair of rooftop units were discovered to be running without functioning air compressors. According to Schubert, when all the fixes are put in place, the plant will be able take an entire air compressor offline.
The plant will also be paying closer attention to its lighting intensity and motion sensing systems. Schubert said it can control the amount of light shed on different areas of the facility and “if it’s a warehouse, you don’t need as bright a light that you do in an assembly operation.”
He said those quick fixes are “low-hanging fruit” that any plant should be able to find and mitigate.
“It represents a pretty large chunk of our overall energy spend as a facility,” he said. “For a plant that’s trying to turn a profit, looking at the bottom line, these are things that translate to real energy cost savings.”
Schubert said the company will be taking what it learned in Bowling Green and implementing it into its other manufacturing sites, beginning with its Huntington, Indiana, location this month.
“We’re working on applying that methodology to our other locations as well to make sure that we’re doing some of these low-hanging fruit opportunities,” Schubert said.