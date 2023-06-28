Bendix Energy Treasure Hunt 1

Vehicle systems manufacturer Bendix was recently awarded the opportunity to host an energy treasure hunt, an in-plant training event through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings, Better Plants Challenge.

 Provided by Bendix

Bendix’s Bowling Green manufacturing plant was the site of a treasure hunt last month, in which wasted energy – not gold doubloons – was the ultimate prize.

Recommended for you