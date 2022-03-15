Bowling Green lost an estimated 2,000 trees during the December tornadoes, and now the Warren County Conservation District is aiming to help local residents get started on replacing them.
Starting at 8 a.m. Friday at Phil Moore Park, the conservation district will be giving away up to 4,000 evergreen and deciduous tree seedlings.
Morgan Mairs, an administrator at the conservation district, said white pines, flowering dogwoods, river birch and red shumard oak seedlings will be available. Each family will be limited to a total of 20 seedlings and can take up to five of each variety.
Mairs said the seedlings will be 1 to 3 feet tall and will come with planting instructions.
“Providing this service to Warren County residents is one way the conservation district can give back to the community while encouraging conservation efforts,” Mairs said.
Although this year’s event can help address the loss of trees due to the storm, Mairs said the tree giveaway has been held annually (with the exception of the pandemic year of 2020) for the past 20 years.
Mairs pointed out that the tree giveaway isn’t the only program of the conservation district that can contribute to reestablishing trees in Bowling Green.
“We also have our Backyard Conservation Program,” Mairs said. “This allows residents to purchase large, native trees of their choice. This is a cost-share program that will reimburse 75% of expenses up to $200 for specific practices.”
Beekeeping, raised garden beds and composting are among other activities that can be subsidized through the Backyard Conservation Program.
More information about the conservation district’s programs can be found at the warrenconservation.com website or by calling 270-846-4506.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
