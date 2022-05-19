Continuing efforts to recover from the December tornadoes, Bowling Green’s Operation PRIDE nonprofit organization will hold an event to help replace trees lost to the storm.
The organization formed in 1993 to promote beautification of Bowling Green will have a tree planting and tree giveaway Friday from noon until 3 p.m. at Jennings Creek Elementary School on Russellville Road.
Using nearly $30,000 in grant funding from the Arbor Day Foundation and Bowling Green’s International Paper Co., Operation PRIDE will organize volunteers to plant 25 trees at the school and give away another 110 trees.
Melanie Lawrence, executive director of Operation PRIDE, said the trees aren’t the seedlings that are often handed out at tree giveaways.
“These trees are 5 or 6 feet tall,” Lawrence said. “We’re doing this as a memorial in an area that had so much loss.”
The trees, which will include such varieties as maple, dogwood and oak, will also serve as shade for the playground at a school that briefly served as a shelter for families displaced by the tornado.
“We wanted to do it in that part of town that was hit so hard by the tornado,” said former Bowling Green Mayor and Operation PRIDE founder Johnny Webb. “We’re planting trees in remembrance of the children who went to school there.”
Lawrence said the tree giveaway will be limited to one per household, and she said instructions will be provided on how best to plant the trees.
Eric Ritchhart, general manager of Bowling Green’s International Paper plant, said sponsoring the event is a natural fit for the company’s partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation.
“When natural disasters occur, we work with the Arbor Day Foundation to get the community back to normal,” Ritchhart said. “This is a good fit because that area lost so many trees.”
Although it is being held near the Creekwood community that was hit hard by the tornado, Lawrence said Friday’s event is open to anyone who could use a free tree.
Lawrence and Webb expect Operation PRIDE to hold similar events to help replenish the city’s tree canopy.
“I think it’s going to be a good thing,” Webb said. “I believe we’ll have a second tree giveaway in the fall.”
