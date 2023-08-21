The owner of a local tree removal business is accused of price gouging and violating state consumer protection laws in a recent lawsuit concerning work done in the aftermath of the 2021 tornadoes in Bowling Green.
BG Treeman and Ben Lamb have been sued by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office in Warren Circuit Court.
The lawsuit, filed last week, alleges that Lamb and his company charged "grossly excessive prices" for tree removal services between Dec. 11, 2021, and April 14, 2022, the period during which Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear activated emergency price gouging laws amid an officially declared state of emergency following the deadly storms.
Lamb's company is accused of misrepresenting the number of hours worked, number of personnel involved, equipment used and the size and number of trees removed during that period.
"Defendants made these misrepresentations in connection with payment demands submitted to consumers and their insurance carriers, including, but not limited to, making false statements on invoices and in subsequent communications sent to consumers and their insurance carriers," the lawsuit said.
In addition to falsifying invoices and charging excessive prices, BG Treeman is accused of threatening to place liens on the homes of storm victims when they refused to pay the company's prices, with the lawsuit claiming that Lamb and his company sent some customers a document titled "Notice of Intent to File a Lien" that allegedly required customers to pay the entire balance of their invoices within 10 days to avoid having a lien placed on their homes.
The lawsuit claims that the alleged actions by Lamb and his company violated the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act.
"The pursuit of money isn't illegal, but preying on vulnerable disaster victims to turn a quick buck is," Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a news release. "As Kentuckians, we look out for each other, and I filed this lawsuit to ensure folks are protected against abusive practices.
Attorney Matt Baker, representing Lamb and BG Treeman, filed a response to the lawsuit on Friday that denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
"We tried to get this case resolved through negotiation and were unsuccessful," Baker said Monday. "We did present to the attorney general's office quotations and estimates from other tree companies and they were all of the same or similar pricing structure, so we're going to defend this case and take it from there."
Restitution is being sought for any affected customers in the lawsuit, and the state is also seeking civil penalties against Lamb and his company, with up to $10,000 being sought for each violation of the state consumer protection act directed at anyone aged 60 or older and up to $2,000 for all other violations of the state consumer protection act.
On the price gouging allegations, the lawsuit seeks up to $5,000 in penalties for the first substantiated violation and up to $10,000 for each subsequent violation.