Tri-Five Nationals will roll into Bowling Green

Thousands of 1955 to 1957 Chevys will roll into Bowling Green for the Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals.
The event, which is in its seventh year, will open Aug. 10 with the Tri-Five Welcome Party at the NCM Motorsports Park before moving to Beech Bend Aug. 11-13.
“Of course we had to cancel in 2020 because of COVID,” said Janet Henderson, motorsports sales director at the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “In ’21, we came back strong and this year is looking good.”
She said the event brings in 2,500 to 2,800 Tri-Five cars and 10,000 to 12,000 additional visitors.
“This really has a great economic impact on our entire city, including hotels, restaurants and shopping,” Henderson said.
The welcome party, which is open to everyone, will begin at 6 p.m.
Henderson said it will include food trucks, ride-alongs in Corvettes, kart rides and a free concert with Tyrone Dunn.
When the event moves to Beech Bend on Aug. 11, spectators can look forward to drag racing, car shows, vendors and swap meets.
Pre-registration is closed, but those who would like to register their Tri-Five in person can go to Beech Bend beginning at noon Aug. 10. Registration is $65 and covers one Tri-Five, two adults, three days and one entry to win the Golden Star giveaway car, a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz.
The drawing will be in the afternoon Aug. 13 and you must be present for the drawing to win.
Spectator admission, which is cash only, is $20 per person per day. Children 12 and under are admitted for free. For those planning on coming out all three days and wanting a chance to win the giveaway car, the cost to register for the drawing is $65.
“This is one of our most exciting events and we are thrilled the Tri-Fives are coming into town next week,” Henderson said. “We look forward to being their host city.”
– For more information and a complete listing of Tri-Five events, visit american trifive.com.