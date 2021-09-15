Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Allen County in south central Kentucky... South Central Logan County in south central Kentucky... Southeastern Simpson County in south central Kentucky... Southern Warren County in south central Kentucky... * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 1231 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Bowling Green, Scottsville, Mount Victor, Memphis Junction, Crestmoor, Franklin, Woodburn, Trammel, Boyce and Pope. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&