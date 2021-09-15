Two witnesses in a murder trial have testified to waking up to a bloody, chaotic scene in their home.
The trial of Mach Sar, 36, began Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Sar is accused of stabbing Somrhut "Sam" Phan, 29, in the early morning hours of Jan. 30, 2020, in a trailer on 436 Dishman Lane, Lot 50, at Wheel Mobile Home Park, where they were both staying with relatives.
Rackmey "Ricky" Sean and his wife, Catherine Sean, testified that they lived in the trailer with their two children and that Phan was a family friend who was always welcome there.
Sar was one of Rackmey Sean's brothers and had come to Bowling Green from Elkhart, Ind., with his fiancee and their four children a few days earlier for a job opportunity that did not materialize, according to testimony.
Rackmey Sean said he returned home from work in Franklin early on Jan. 30, 2020, and played video games for a while in the living room as Sar and Phan were with him.
"Sam is like family, he was basically my brother," Sean said. "He just needed a spot to stay for a little bit and I wasn't going to tell him no."
After a few hours in the living room, Sean said he went to the bedroom to go to sleep, only to be awakened a short time later by a "blood-curdling" scream from his wife.
Catherine Sean testified Wednesday that she was in bed when she heard yelling and then a thud from the living room and ran out to see what was happening.
"I saw Mach standing over Sam, pulling a butcher knife out of him and stabbing him again," Catherine Sean said. "I began throwing myself backward and screaming at him to stop."
Sar's fiancee, Stephanie Harris, said she, Sar and the children had moved to Bowling Green to get a "fresh start" after Sar left his job in Indiana.
A potential business opportunity with one of Sar's sisters did not work out and the family left his sister's house to stay with Sean.
On the night of the incident, Harris said she was in the living room and heard Sar and Phan joking with one another over the course of the night.
At some point, Phan said to Sar, "You think you're so smooth," according to Harris, who testified that she then witnessed Sar get up from the couch, walked to the kitchen and grabbed a knife "bigger than a steak knife."
Harris testified that she witnessed Sar stab Phan "just all over."
"I tried to get up and stop (Sar)," Harris said. "I tried to get behind him and hold him back but he pushed me away."
Catherine Sean testified that, during the incident, she heard Sar repeatedly say "he took my money."
Rackmey Sean said that after he saw Phan lying on the floor, he ran back to the bedroom, put on some clothes and dialed 911. Jurors heard the recorded 911 call, in which Sean frenetically attempts to describe the situation.
"I don't know what happened but my cousin is laying and there's blood everywhere," Sean says in the recording. "I think he might have passed."
Harris testified Tuesday that Sar had been worried about not having enough money when his bank card was rejected while attempting to pay for groceries the day before the incident.
In the moments afterward, Sar left the trailer with Harris and their children, traveling back to Elkhart, Ind., according to Harris.
During the drive, Sar said that he believed Phan had taken a picture of his bank card, Harris said.
Sar also told his fiancee that he threw out the knife, Harris testified.
"I said it was a very stupid move," Harris said.
Under questioning from one of Sar's attorneys, Kayla Fugate of the Department of Public Advocacy, Harris recalled feeling that Sar was "robotic" when he got up from the couch just before getting a knife.
"It was like Mach wasn't himself," Harris said. "He was blank in the face, there was just nothing."
On the way to Indiana, they stopped at a McDonald's, where Sar threw away a shirt, and at a convenience store to get money from an ATM and buy food for the family, Harris said.
Sar was arrested later that day in Indiana.
Dr. Ashley Mathew, a forensic pathologist with the Kentucky Office of the Medical Examiner, testified that Phan received 27 sharp force injuries to his head, torso and arms, with the fatal injury coming from a knife wound to the back that punctured a lung.
Mathew also testified that a toxicology report found evidence of meth and broken down byproducts of THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana, in Phan's system, and also said during questioning from Fugate that Phan may have survived had he received immediate medical attention.
Phan was pronounced dead at the scene, with law enforcement witnesses testifying that life-saving measures were unable to revive him.
Capt. Belden Parry of the Bowling Green Police Department told jurors that he located a knife with bloodstains on the blade in the grass near the parking spaces used for the Seans' residence.
Jurors were shown several pictures of the crime scene as well as body camera footage from two BGPD officers.