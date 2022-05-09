The prosecutor in a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Bowling Green last year has asked for a trial date.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron made the request Monday in Warren Circuit Court in the case of Dederic Anderson, 30, of Bowling Green.
Anderson is charged with murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and convicted felon in possession of a handgun in the death of Tayveon Bibb, 23, of Bowling Green.
Bibb was shot and killed Jan. 10, 2021, in the 300 block of East Main Avenue.
In court Monday, Cohron said he and Anderson’s attorney, Alyson McDavitt of the state Department of Public Advocacy, are having ongoing plea negotiations.
“Given the nature of the offense, let’s set a trial date on the calendar,” Cohron said at the hearing. “After additional discussion, we’ll have a better idea of whether it’s truly a go or not (for trial).”
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson said he would find a trial date on the court’s calendar.
Anderson remains in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $1 million cash bond.
He was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department seven days after the shooting.
City police said officers were called to Three Brothers Bar on the night of the incident regarding a report of people possibly having guns there.
Officers on foot patrol behind the business heard gunshots from the front of the building and ran toward the scene, where they found Bibb had been shot five times, according to court records.
Police spoke with multiple witnesses and learned of an ongoing feud between Bibb and two other men, including Anderson, according to prior court testimony.
During a preliminary hearing last year in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective Rebecca Robbins testified that police learned of prior physical confrontations involving the men and threatening messages sent over Snapchat.
Anderson spoke with detectives Jan. 16 at BGPD headquarters, during which he denied any involvement in the shooting and claimed to have been at a friend’s house on Kelly Road on the night of the incident, Robbins said.
Police made contact with the friend, who provided more details about the night in question, leading police to conclude that Anderson traveled with a group of friends in separate vehicles downtown in the early morning hours Jan. 10, 2021, Robbins said.
Anderson allegedly confessed his involvement in a subsequent interview, with Robbins testifying last year that Anderson admitted firing multiple rounds during a physical confrontation with Bibb.
Anderson then claimed to have sold the firearm to a person in Nashville, Robbins testified.
Police made two other arrests in the investigation, but charges were dismissed against one person and court records do not indicate that an indictment was returned against the other person.
