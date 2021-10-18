Five people accused of taking part in what authorities believe is the largest methamphetamine-dealing conspiracy in local history have received a 2022 trial date.
Tyrecus Crowe, Andre Graham, Raymond Derouse Jr., Brandon Cherry and Nathan L. Jackson had their cases set for a jury trial to begin March 15.
The co-defendants had a status conference in their case last week at which the trial date was set.
The trial is expected to last three weeks and a final pretrial conference has been set for Feb. 7, according to court filings.
A federal grand jury indicted eight people in this case, accusing them all of conspiring to possess meth with the intent to distribute.
Derouse and Cherry are also charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
The charges came about after a traffic stop in Texas on July 24, 2020, that resulted in the seizure by law enforcement of a package containing 40 pounds of crystal meth, according to law enforcement.
The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe reportedly told police that he was driving the vehicle from California to Bowling Green to deliver meth to Crowe. The driver also allegedly told police that Crowe provided him with $105,000 in cash to bring to California.
As the investigation developed, police learned of a 25-pound shipment of meth that had made its way to Bowling Green from the same California-based suppliers, according to federal court records.
Prior to the setting of a trial date, Crowe had filed motions on his own requesting a trial date, and his defense team of attorneys Matt Baker and John Caudill made a similar request in a Sept. 8 filing.
Along with the 40 pounds of crystal meth, police reportedly found a rental agreement with Crowe’s name on it during the search of the vehicle stopped in Texas.
Crowe’s attorneys, however, have characterized his ties to the drugs seized in the investigation as “nebulous at best.”
“Discovery has revealed that (Crowe) was not in possession of any drugs, any weapons, any paraphernalia and only a rather nominal amount of cash,” Baker and Caudill said in a May 24 motion requesting Crowe’s release due to medical issues while the case is pending.
Crowe, who has pleaded not guilty, remains detained.
Three people charged, George Sanchez, Jeremy Quezada and Michael Padilla, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and have been sentenced.
Sanchez received a 17-year sentence, Quezada was sentenced to 10 years in prison and Padilla was sentenced to five years and 10 months.
Court documents indicate that they each had a hand in ferrying large quantities of meth into Bowling Green.