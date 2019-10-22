SCOTTSVILLE – A man charged in a fatal shooting in Allen County from 2017 received a trial date for next year.
Jackie Lee Mutter, 64, of Scottsville, appeared Tuesday in Allen Circuit Court for a discovery conference in his criminal case, in which he is charged with murder.
Mutter is accused of killing Wendell Jackson, 38, of Scottsville, on Jan. 2, 2017, at Jackson’s residence on Hade Bell Road.
In court Tuesday, Mutter’s attorney, Ken Garrett, said he has received discovery evidence from Allen County Commonwealth’s Attorney Corey Morgan in the murder case and another case in which he represents Mutter.
Morgan told Allen Circuit Judge Janet Crocker that he does not anticipate extending a plea offer in the murder case.
Crocker set a jury trial for March 2, scheduling five days for the trial.
No arrest was made in connection with Jackson’s death for two years.
According to court documents, deputies from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched Jan. 7, 2017, to 1114 Hade Bell Road on what was originally believed to be a suicide call.
Jackson’s body was found in the garage with a pistol under one of his feet.
Detective Bill Francis of the sheriff’s office was contacted to come to the scene after deputies found blood on both of Jackson’s hands and around his chest.
In an affidavit for a search warrant, Francis noted that Jackson’s body was partially frozen, he had injuries to his chest that appeared to be bullet wounds and a compound fracture to his left leg that appeared to have been caused by other bullet wounds.
“Other than blood there was not very much evidence at the scene,” Francis said in the affidavit. “There were five empty casings found around the garage and there were two fired casings found in the revolver. For the past two years there have been several individuals interviewed and leads looked into but none panned out to anything, however the key name that kept coming up was Jackie Mutter.”
Mutter had been interviewed earlier in the investigation, but he made no admissions, court records show.
A forensic analysis of the gun determined last year that blood belonging to two people was found on the weapon. One blood sample belonged to Jackson while the other sample belonged to an unknown person.
On April 5, Francis and detectives from the Barren River Drug Task Force traveled to Barren County Detention Center in Glasgow to speak with an inmate who claimed to have information about the shooting.
The informant told detectives that Mutter and another person were present with Jackson when the shooting occurred and that afterward the informant was brought a pair of boots to burn.
A week after the shooting, the person who was with Mutter visited the informant at his house and asked him to get rid of the gun, but the informant “thought he was being set up and refused to help,” court records show.
The informant went on to tell investigators that he and his wife had gone to Mutter’s house on the night of the shooting and saw that Mutter had a gunshot wound to his left arm.
Mutter reportedly admitted to the informant that he shot Jackson, according to the affidavit.
“There was an issue between Mr. Jackson and Mr. Mutter,” Francis said in the affidavit. “The issue is a girl ... who was dating Mr. Mutter and messing around with Mr. Jackson.”
Mutter was arrested April 17 after police executed a search warrant at his residence and found a handgun that fit the description of a gun that Kentucky State Police Crime Lab analysts determined fired the rounds at the scene of the homicide, according to an arrest citation.
A witness interviewed by police claimed to have been at the garage with Jackson and Mutter before leaving, only to hear gunshots and then saw Mutter come out of the garage quickly.
“Mr. Mutter had been shot but refused to be taken to the hospital,” his arrest citation said. “Mr. Mutter was interviewed and made admissions before he asked for a lawyer.”
Detectives also recovered 22 grams of suspected crystal methampehtamine, marijuana, a shotgun and drug paraphernalia from Mutter’s Old Hartsville Road house, court records show.
Mutter was charged in a separate indictment with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.
