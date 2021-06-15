A judge set a trial to begin next April in the case of a deadly shooting that occurred outside Whiskey River Pub.
Shannon Ward, 43, of Elizabethtown, appeared Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court in his case, in which he is charged with murder and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Ward is accused of shooting Ellis Wayne Souders, 42, of Bowling Green, on Sept. 5 at the bar on River Street.
At Tuesday's hearing, Ward's court-appointed attorney, Alyson McDavitt of the Department of Public Advocacy, asked for the case to be set for trial on some date early next year.
McDavitt said she is in the process of obtaining federal Department of Defense records associated with Ward.
DOD records, along with records that McDavitt said she has received from the Veterans Administration, would be submitted to a defense expert for review, in an effort to find any mitigating circumstances in the criminal case and determine whether to continue planning toward trial or negotiating a plea agreement.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise set a trial date for April 19.
The shooting was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which was called out to the bar in the early morning hours of Sept. 5.
Responding officers found Souders on the ground with a wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Multiple people at the bar identified Ward as the alleged gunman.
BGPD Detective David Grimsley testified during a September preliminary hearing that video surveillance from the business shows Ward and Souders standing next to each other at the bar when Ward pulls a handgun from his waistband and shoots Souders.
Police records said Ward was then taken down by a number of people and his handgun was removed and placed behind the bar, where police recovered it.
Two witnesses at the scene reported there had been no apparent signs of conflict between Ward and Souders before the shooting, Grimsley testified at last year's preliminary hearing.
A BGPD incident report noted that a witness claimed to have seen Ward acting in a confrontational manner with other patrons.
According to an arrest citation, Ward told BGPD Detective Melissa Wartak at the hospital that he acted in self-defense.