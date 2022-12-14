The attorney representing a man accused in a 2019 homicide has been allowed to withdraw from the case, and the scheduled trial date has been vacated.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise on Tuesday allowed attorney Dennie Hardin to withdraw from representing Jeffery Smith.
Smith, 50, of Bowling Green, is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property (firearm) in connection with the death of Smajo Miropija, 49, of Bowling Green.
Miropija's badly burned body was found Feb. 9, 2019, at his business, Mega Transport, on Porter Pike.
An autopsy determined that Miropija died by strangulation.
Hardin said he was allowed to withdraw from the case during a status conference held Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court and that Grise would appoint a public defender to represent Smith.
Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron said in a text message that the Department of Public Advocacy would assign an attorney to represent Smith and another status conference will be held in January.
Grise vacated the Feb. 7 trial date for Smith, and no new date has been set.
After the Bowling Green Police Department began investigating Miropija's death, Smith and Antonio Wilson were arrested for multiple crimes associated with the slaying.
Wilson took his case to trial and was found guilty earlier this year of complicity to commit murder, receiving a 35-year prison sentence.
Smith testified at the trial for the prosecution, claiming to have been shown Miropija's workplace by Wilson the night before the slaying and to have been offered money by Wilson to kill Miropija, the father of Wilson's then-girlfriend.
Smith told jurors that he got into a physical fight with Miropija, gaining the upper hand when he used a tire thumper repeatedly against Miropija.
Later that day, Smith claimed to have been driven back to Mega Transport by Wilson to set Miropija's body on fire.
Wilson’s defense team pointed out during trial that Smith had made prior inconsistent statements to police regarding his involvement in Miropija’s death, as well as his sworn testimony at another court hearing prior to Wilson’s trial in which he denied killing Miropija or setting his body on fire.
At the 2021 hearing in which he denied killing Miropija, Smith said there was no deal in place promising him a reduced sentence in exchange for his cooperation with prosecutors in testifying against Wilson.
Hardin filed a motion in July to withdraw from representing Smith, after Wilson had been sentenced.
Hardin said in his motion that Smith "is rejecting the plea deal and wants a trial against counsel's advice."