A trial date has been set for two people charged with crimes related to an alleged plot to steal a safe containing jewelry that belonged to the late Western Kentucky University Provost Barbara Burch.
Jeffery M. Weisman, 71, and Patricia M. Weisman, 65, both of Bowling Green, are scheduled to stand trial Aug. 16 in Warren Circuit Court on charges of engaging in organized crime, complicity to commit kidnapping, complicity to commit first-degree robbery, complicity to commit second-degree assault and complicity to commit theft by unlawful taking.
The two are accused of having knowledge of the safe and its contents, as well as the security features at the Smallhouse Road residence where the safe was kept, and then planning with and hiring the people who committed the July 13, 2020, home invasion that left one person injured, court records said.
A civil lawsuit filed last year in Warren Circuit Court on behalf of Burch’s estate said the safe contained 300 to 400 pieces of jewelry valued at more than $1 million.
Six people have been charged in the alleged scheme. Each appeared for pretrial conferences Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court.
Jeffery and Patricia Weisman, who are represented by attorney William Butler, plan to take their cases to trial.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron requested the Aug. 16 trial date, asking for six days to be set aside to try both defendants.
“At this point in time the commonwealth has not made an offer (to settle the cases),” Cohron said in court. “I’m not sure we will intend to at this point.”
Four other co-defendants are charged with various offenses, and they also appeared Tuesday in court.
Frank Leonard, 37, of Franklin, Tenn., and Marshall Belew, 52, of Mount Juliet, Tenn., are charged with the same offenses as the Weismans.
Nicholas Enrique Cruz-Palacios, 42, and Javier Nunez, 42, both of Old Hickory, Tenn., are charged with engaging in organized crime, kidnapping, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and theft by unlawful taking.
Cohron said he and the attorneys for the remaining co-defendants are in the process of resolving those cases.
Cruz-Palacios, Nunez, Leonard and Belew are set to return to court April 12.
The case is being investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which responded to the initial report of a home invasion.
Nunez, Cruz-Palacios and a third person are accused of forcing their way into the home and restraining Doreen McCloud with zip ties, leading to leg and ankle injuries, court records said.
The intruders reportedly used a dolly to steal the safe from the home.
McCloud was able to free herself and contact her boyfriend, who called police.
BGPD Detective Tim Buss testified last year in a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court that police reviewed security camera footage from the area that reportedly showed the robbery suspects traveling in a white cargo van and dressed in uniforms that made them appear to be delivery workers.
Analysis of home security camera footage led police to determine that one of the robbers used the speaker phone function on a cellphone to keep in touch with someone who appeared to be talking them through each step of the robbery, Buss testified.
BGPD, with assistance from the FBI, then analyzed cell tower activity in the area around the time of the robbery in an attempt to identify suspects, learning of a phone number registered to Nunez.
Police surveilled Nunez’s residence and observed a van that appeared to have been used during the home invasion, and investigators served a search warrant at the residence and made contact with Nunez and Cruz-Palacios, who made statements implicating themselves, court records said.
Nunez and Cruz-Palacios remain in the Warren County Regional Jail.
Belew and Leonard are identified in court records as operators of Tennessee-based jewelry stores and the Weismans are named in a related civil lawsuit as “close acquaintances” of the Burch family.
Buss testified last year that Jeffery Weisman sold a large amount of Burch’s jewelry collection to her over the years.
The detective said in court last year that analysis of phone activity tied to a number associated with Nunez indicated “a lot of communication” with the Weismans, who denied any knowledge of who owned the phone number.
Barbara Burch was WKU provost from 1998 until her retirement in 2010.
She died in January 2020.
