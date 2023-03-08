SCOTTSVILLE – A judge vacated the jury trial for three people charged in connection with a suspicious death in Allen County, citing scheduling conflicts.
Melissa Scott, Donovan Sutton and Braxton Whitney had their cases called Tuesday in Allen Circuit Court.
The three are charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the death of Larry Whitney Jr., 40, of Scottsville, on May 16, 2017.
Scott, 44, and Whitney, 25, both of Scottsville, appeared in court with their attorneys, having been brought over from Allen County Detention Center.
Sutton, 25, of Scottsville, is free on a partially secured bond and was not present at Tuesday’s hearing, where he was represented by attorney Dwight Burton.
The cases against the three co-defendants were set for a five-day jury trial beginning on May 15, but Allen Circuit Judge Mark Thurmond noted that a separate murder case was already on the trial docket for that week.
“This is a very important case, but I have had another incredibly substantial case that I had to reschedule for those dates,” Thurmond said.
After consulting with the attorneys involved, Thurmond reset the trial for Scott, Sutton and Whitney to Aug. 14, with a final pretrial conference scheduled for Aug. 1.
Thurmond also agreed to modify Whitney’s bond, based on a motion filed by his attorney, Taylor Broderick.
Whitney has been jailed since Nov. 1 on a $10,000 cash bond after Thurmond found that he violated the conditions of his bond while on release by having contact with Scott.
Allen County Commonwealth’s Attorney Corey Morgan said in a court filing that Whitney was also found to have access to firearms during an incident investigated last year by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
Thurmond agreed to modify Whitney’s bond to $10,000 secured at 10 percent cash.
“You can’t be in contact with Ms. Scott or Mr. Sutton at all,” Thurmond warned Whitney. “You should have learned the first time, but I want to make sure you’re on top of that.”
Larry Whitney Jr. was found at his home on Bays Bend Road with an apparent knife wound to his chest on May 16, 2017. He was later pronounced dead at The Medical Center in Scottsville.
A grand jury meeting in Allen County indicted Scott, Sutton and Braxton Whitney, alleging they conspired to cause Larry Whitney’s death.
The indictments do not name the person suspected of causing Larry Whitney’s fatal injury.
Scott and Larry Whitney were longtime partners who had two daughters in common.
The children reportedly attended their father’s memorial service on May 18, 2017, and were then reported missing the same day, after the Kentucky Department of Protection and Permanency was granted emergency custody.
The children were found unharmed 11 days later in Smiths Grove by members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Scott would go on to be charged with a felony count of custodial interference, but the case was dismissed in December 2017, according to Allen County court records.
Scott remains jailed in Allen County, where she is serving a sentence for an unrelated drug conviction.