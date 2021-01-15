The trial of a man accused in the 2016 death of a Russellville woman has been delayed until summer due to regulations imposed by the Kentucky Supreme Court in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Demetrius Roberson, 26, was scheduled to stand trial last week in Logan Circuit Court on charges of murder, attempted murder, first-degree robbery and nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. He is accused of shooting and killing Lexus Bell, 21, of Russellville, in her apartment on Highland Lick Road on Aug. 21, 2016.
Logan Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks filed an amended order Wednesday setting Roberson's trial for July 19.
The pandemic has slowed court proceedings statewide, with the Kentucky Supreme Court issuing a series of orders over the past several months intended to stem the spread of the virus.
Last month, the Supreme Court issued an order postponing all jury trials until Feb. 1, but the order was amended Jan. 8 to extend the moratorium on jury trials through April 1.
The Supreme Court has also mandated that no in-person grand jury sessions be held until April 1, though commonwealth's attorneys can elect to hold grand jury proceedings remotely.
The death penalty had initially been sought for Roberson in the murder case, but Logan County Commonwealth's Attorney Neil Kerr withdrew notice of intent to seek the death penalty in 2019, saying at the time that a jury would be unlikely to recommend a death sentence after considering evidence in the case.
Roberson is being held in Green River Correctional Complex, serving a 10-year sentence stemming from a second-degree robbery conviction out of Warren County.
Online Kentucky Department of Corrections records indicate Roberson will meet with the parole board next year.
His Logan County case has encountered a number of delays.
A jury trial had been set to begin in 2019, but Roberson's defense team announced in court on the first day that they were not ready to proceed.
The court-appointed attorneys said they did not have adequate time to prepare for the trial, but they were ordered off the case by then-Logan Circuit Judge Tyler Gill, who noted at the time that Roberson had lost trust in his attorneys.
Roberson is currently represented by court-appointed public defenders Sam Cox and Cheri Reidel.
Bell's death was investigated by the Russellville Police Department.
According to authorities, Roberson was part of a group of people who traveled to Bell's apartment to commit a robbery, and Bell was fatally shot in the presence of several children who were staying overnight in anticipation of traveling to Bowling Green the next day for a birthday party.
Four other co-defendants have pleaded guilty to various charges stemming from the incident.
