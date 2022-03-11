Multiple Bowling Green Police Department officers took the witness stand Thursday afternoon to describe efforts they undertook to speak with Antonio Wilson about a homicide for which he is now on trial.
Wilson, 42, of Smiths Grove, faces charges of murder by complicity, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the Feb. 8, 2019, death of Smajo Miropija, 49, of Bowling Green.
Miropija died from asphyxiation after being strangled. His badly burned body was found at his business, Mega Transport, on Porter Pike with an extension cord around his neck.
A series of police officers were called to the witness stand Thursday by Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron to testify about how Wilson was developed as a person of interest and then sought for questioning.
Officers had testified earlier in the trial that they learned that Miropija's daughter had been dating Wilson, and detectives fanned out to neighboring businesses to attempt to find surveillance video footage that could help in the investigation.
BGPD Detective Alex Wright testified about obtaining video surveillance footage from Nash Trucking, a neighboring business to Mega Transport, and from the Miropija residence on Green Ash Drive.
Wright said that footage from the home showed Smajo Miropija leaving the house at 8:56 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2019, and no further activity until his daughter, Selma Miropija, leaves at 12:01 p.m.
Wright also obtained footage from the home dating from Feb. 3, 2019, a night when Selma Miropija testified that her father and Wilson got into a physical confrontation.
Wright said that the footage shows Wilson walking from the direction of the front door and pacing around a parked car.
BGPD Officer Ethan Decker testified about stopping a vehicle driven by Wilson on Adams Street at 5:08 a.m. Feb. 9, 2019, for a traffic violation.
Jurors were played video of the traffic stop from Decker's body-worn camera, during which Wilson mentions that he is driving a rental car.
"My house just got broken into in Smiths Grove, my girlfriend's dad just got killed today, I've got a lot going on," Wilson says in the footage. "I'm having a rough night."
Decker said that he radioed dispatch during the traffic stop and was put in touch with his shift supervisor, Sgt. Erik Woodard.
Woodard testified that he was aware Wilson was a person detective wanted to talk to regarding the death investigation, and he drove to the site of the traffic stop to ask Wilson if he wanted to come to the police station.
"Not right now, but I can come first thing in the morning, I've got too much going on right now," Wilson said in footage of Woodward's body-worn camera played for the jury.
Wilson later said that he was at the crime scene three times during the day and police didn't want to talk to him then, and that he was now on his way to see his girlfriend.
When Woodard tells Wilson that he could provide information that could fill in the gaps of knowledge in the police investigation, Wilson replies: "Ain't no gaps to fill in."
BGPD Detective Tim Buss said he was tasked with obtaining information about a red Ford F-150 seen at Mega Transport during the timeframe the killing is believed to have taken place.
Buss found it parked on Louisville Road outside Ace Hardware and listed for sale, and he learned it was registered to Mega Transport.
Detectives then tried to locate a black Toyota Camry with chrome trim and a Friends of Coal license plate that police believed was involved in the incident after reviewing surveillance video footage from the area.
"There were certain things that stood out to me that it was not your basic-model Toyota Camry," Buss said.
Buss testified that he drove by Wilson's mother's home late on Feb. 8, 2019, and saw what appeared to be an inoperable vehicle parked outside and all the lights turned off at the house.
The following morning, police located the Camry, which was registered to Wilson's mother, and saw it running in the driveway outside Wilson's home in Smiths Grove.
Buss said police later stopped the vehicle, driven by Wilson's mother and carrying a juvenile passenger, who was on the phone with someone at the time of the stop.
Buss testified that the phone number of the person on the other end of the call was for Wilson, and the detective attempted to speak to him.
A recording of the call was played for jurors, in which Buss tells Wilson that police want to speak with him about Miropija's death.
"I know you think I had something to do with it," Wilson said.
The call continues briefly, with Buss telling Wilson about rumors that have been circulating about the homicide.
"Do you have a warrant for me?" Wilson asks, and the call ends.
City police learned that Wilson left for the Philippines, flying out of Chicago on Feb. 10, 2019.
Police seized the Camry and the F-150 and obtained phone records for several people associated with the case.
BGPD Capt. Michael Myrick testified about obtaining surveillance video from several locations on Porter Pike and Louisville Road that document the F-150 truck and a black car on the morning of the incident.
The car is seen pulling up to where the truck is parked on Louisville Road outside Ace Hardware at 10:16 a.m., Feb. 8, 2019, and the two vehicles are seen driving off, making a U-turn at Louisville Road to travel north toward Porter Pike.
The vehicles return at 10:57 a.m. and remain there until 11:11 a.m., when the black car leaves.
Myrick said the car returns at 11:32 a.m. and the car and truck are seen traveling north on Louisville Road a second time.
After the truck was impounded by police, Myrick recalled opening the door and detecting a faint chemical order and noticing wet gravel dust in the floorboard.
"It stood out to me, since the truck was so clean," Myrick said.
Questioned by Wilson's attorney, Rob Eggert, Myrick said police were unable to identify any license plate numbers in any video footage of the vehicles.
The trial resumes Wednesday.