Both sides are preparing for a trial set to begin in two weeks for a man charged in the death of his then-girlfriend’s father.
Antonio Marsonel Wilson, 42, of Smiths Grove, is scheduled to face a jury trial March 8 in Warren Circuit Court on charges of complicity to murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Wilson is charged in the death of Smajo Miropija, 49, of Bowling Green, whose badly burned body was found Feb. 9, 2019, in a building on Porter Pike.
Jeffery Smith, 49, of Bowling Green, is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property (firearm) in Miropija’s death.
Both men have pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Wilson appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a hearing on a motion filed last week by Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron to have a prosecution witness, Capt. Michael Cornwell of the Bowling Green Fire Department, testify by way of deposition, which would have been conducted out of the presence of a jury.
A witness who may otherwise be unavailable to appear at a trial may be asked to give testimony by deposition.
Wilson’s attorney, Ted Shouse, said Monday that he and Cohron agreed to have Cornwell be called out of the prosecution’s anticipated order of witnesses, and he will appear March 16 before the jury.
Questioned by Warren Circuit Judge John Grise about how much time he expects to take presenting his case, Cohron said he anticipated presenting his case through at least March 11.
Court records said Wilson had been involved in an altercation with Miropija shortly before his death and is accused of enlisting Smith in a plot to kill Miropija.
Wilson was sought for questioning by the Bowling Green Police Department, but investigators learned that shortly after the death Wilson traveled to Chicago and flew from there to the Philippines, court records said.
He was arrested March 27, 2019, in the Philippines and extradited to the U.S. later that year. He remains in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond.
