GLASGOW – A trial date is approaching for a man accused of murder in a deadly 2018 shooting that occurred in Cave City.
Inell Crayton, 27, of Scottsville, is charged with murder, first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of Keshawn Sarver, who was shot and killed Dec. 28, 2018, in his apartment.
In Barren Circuit Court on Monday, Crayton’s attorney, Lee Davis, asked for an additional pretrial conference to be scheduled ahead of a jury trial that is planned for May 16.
“I think it’s prudent that we meet up in a couple of weeks and make sure we’re all on the same page either to go forward or trying to settle the case,” Davis said.
Barren Circuit Judge John Alexander set a pretrial conference for March 20.
Crayton was one of three people indicted in connection with the shooting, which was investigated by Kentucky State Police.
According to prior court testimony, Crayton emerged as a person of interest during the KSP investigation, and after being brought in by police for an interview, he confessed to shooting Sarver.
Crayton also implicated a co-defendant, Devonja Sweat, telling police that Sweat dropped a magazine from a handgun at the apartment, according to testimony from KSP Detective Joshua Amos at a 2019 preliminary hearing in Barren District Court.
At that hearing, Amos testified that police learned Crayton, Sweat and Kayla Anderson had traveled to Cave City to meet with Sarver and buy marijuana from him.
After meeting with Sarver at the apartment complex where he lived, the group traveled to another location, where Crayton gave Sarver money that was meant to pay for the drugs, Amos said.
Crayton and Sweat then returned to the apartment complex, where they reportedly forced their way into Sarver’s apartment.
The two were then picked up by Anderson, and a firearm was allegedly discarded from her vehicle on U.S. 31-E.
Sweat pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence and was sentenced in 2020 to 13 1/2 years in prison.
Anderson is charged with tampering with physical evidence and has pleaded not guilty.
