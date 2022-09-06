With a jury trial scheduled to begin next month, both sides in a Bowling Green murder case await a ruling on whether the jury will be able to consider statements the suspect made to police.
Harold Montez Bell, 54, is charged with murder, first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment in the death of Desmon Cunningham, 32, who was shot April 25, 2020, outside the Woodford Street home of Cunningham’s mother.
Bell had been dating Cunningham’s mother, and the shooting occurred at a get-together in which Bell and Cunningham got into an argument over money, court records said.
Bell appeared in Warren Circuit Court on Monday for a pretrial conference.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron informed the court that he had filed a response last week to a motion from Bell’s attorney, Ken Garrett, to suppress statements Bell made to police after he was placed in custody.
Garrett’s motion, filed earlier this year, focuses on Bell’s interview with two Bowling Green Police Department detectives April 25, 2020, in Illinois, where Bell was located and arrested on a warrant charging him with murder.
According to Garrett’s filing, Bell invoked his right to an attorney early in the interview after police advised him of his rights, but the detectives continued interviewing Bell.
A portion of the recorded interview was played in court during a hearing in June, and after Bell was informed of his right to a lawyer, Bell names an attorney other than Garrett who would represent him and tells police he wanted to call him but could also answer questions.
“I can answer what I can answer,” Bell says in the recording.
BGPD Detectives Sean Johnson and Kyle Scharlow tell Bell in the recording that if Bell wanted to speak to police without an attorney, that would be his decision to make.
Police notified Bell of his rights again and asked if he wished to speak with police, with Bell agreeing on the recording to doing so.
According to court records, witnesses told police that Bell and Cunningham had been in multiple verbal and physical arguments over the course of the night just before the shooting.
On witness, Travious Russell, reportedly tried to separate the two and ended up being struck in the arm by a gunshot, records show.
According to prior court testimony, Bell gave varying accounts of what happened when he spoke to detectives, saying that he feared for his life and claiming that he was trying to fire a shot in the air.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise said in court Monday he would issue a ruling soon on Garrett’s motion.
The case is set for trial on Oct. 18.
