The trial of a Smiths Grove man accused of involvement in the death of his one-time girlfriend’s father has been postponed until next year.
Antonio Marsonel Wilson, 42, was scheduled to go to trial Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court on charges of complicity to murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
The charges were brought after the death of Smajo Miropija 49, of Bowling Green.
Miropija’s badly burned body was found Feb. 9, 2019, in a building on Porter Pike.
Jeffery Lee Smith, 48, is accused of causing Miropija’s death, and Wilson is accused of enlisting Smith in a conspiracy to kill Miropija.
Court records said Wilson had dated Miropija’s daughter and had been involved in an altercation with Miropija shortly before his death.
One of Wilson’s attorneys, Rob Eggert, filed a motion Aug. 5 to postpone the trial due to a scheduling conflict.
Eggert is one of the attorneys involved in the federal criminal trial of Patrick Baker, which began Aug. 9.
Baker was convicted of reckless homicide, robbery, tampering with physical evidence and impersonating a police officer in the 2014 death of Donald Mills but received a pardon from then-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in 2019 after serving two years of a 19-year sentence. A federal grand jury indicted Baker earlier this year on charges of murder.
With Eggert unavailable for Wilson’s scheduled trial, Warren Circuit Judge John Grise on Monday reset Wilson’s trial for March 8.
Another one of Wilson’s attorneys, Ted Shouse, appeared remotely for Monday’s hearing to reset Wilson’s trial.
Shouse had requested a November trial date, while Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said he had two cases set for trial that month involving defendants in custody.
Wilson’s trial is anticipated to last eight days.
Bowling Green police had sought Wilson for questioning in relation to Miropija’s death, only to learn that he made a trip to Chicago and flew from there to the Philippines, according to court records.
Wilson was arrested March 27, 2019, in the Philippines and extradited to the U.S. later that year. He remains in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond.
Smith is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts and his case is set for a status hearing on Oct. 18.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.