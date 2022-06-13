A jury trial will likely be set for later this year for a Bowling Green man accused in a fatal shooting on Glen Lily Road.
Eder Exequiel Martinez-Pineda, 31, appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in his criminal case. He is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Martinez-Pineda is accused of shooting Gregorio Alberto Jimenez on June 3, 2021.
Jimenez was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the 700 block of Glen Lily Road.
During Monday’s hearing, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron requested a trial date in the case to take place before the end of this year.
Cohron said the trial would likely take four days.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson said the court would try to find some time this year to fit the trial on the criminal docket.
Eder-Martinez is one of three people who have been charged in Jimenez’s death.
The shooting was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which was called to Glen Lily Road after two people walking through the neighborhood found Jimenez, 27, of Bowling Green, lying in a yard.
Police spoke to witnesses in the neighborhood who claimed to have heard gunshots.
The witness who lived on the property where Jimenez’s body was found told police he heard shots from inside his home, went to a window and saw a black SUV speed away.
Another witness reported seeing a black Chevrolet Suburban drive past his house less than a minute before hearing gunshots, according to prior testimony at a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court.
An officer who recognized Jimenez from a photograph remembered responding to a call at a home on Collegeview Drive before the shooting.
“Jimenez had been there to try and fight a subject who lived at that house,” BGPD Detective David Grimsley testified at the preliminary hearing last year.
Police investigating the homicide returned to the Collegview Drive home and found a black 2015 Chevrolet Suburban parked outside, learning it was registered to Jayro Pineda, Martinez-Pineda’s brother.
Moments later, Pineda arrived at the address and was questioned by police regarding his whereabouts on the previous night.
Pineda claimed to have been at a restaurant with his family, and declined to speak further when police asked whether his Suburban may have been involved in the shooting, Grimsley said at the preliminary hearing.
City police also spoke with Martinez-Pineda’s ex-wife, who claimed Martinez-Pineda had called her and admitted shooting Jimenez, according to prior testimony.
The ex-wife made a recorded phone call from BGPD headquarters to Martinez-Pineda, and he said during the call that he had given the gun used in the shooting to his brother, Grimsley testified.
Police learned through investigation that Brittany Miller was driving with Martinez-Pineda and his father on Glen Lily Road when she pointed out Jimenez, leading to an altercation that resulted in Jimenez being shot, according to prior testimony.
Pineda is charged with tampering with physical evidence. During a brief court appearance Monday, Wilson set an Aug. 16 pretrial conference for Pineda.
Miller is also charged with tampering with physical evidence and is set to appear in court June 20 for a pretrial conference.
