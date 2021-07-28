Community members will gather next week for an event that will pay tribute to one of Warren County’s longest-serving elected officials and raise funds for a cause close to him.
Tickets are available for the Jerry “Peanuts” Gaines Fundraiser for the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys and Girls Ranch, which will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at Hillvue Heights Church.
Gaines was Warren County sheriff from 1978-82 and again from 1986-2018, has been a five-time president of the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Association and is a founding member of the Boys and Girls Ranch. He served nine terms before being defeated for reelection by current Sheriff Brett Hightower, who is organizing the fundraiser.
“This is just a good opportunity to raise some funds for the sheriffs’ ranch and tip the hat in appreciation for the many years of service Sheriff Gaines performed for Warren County,” Hightower said. “He was a longtime supporter of the sheriffs’ ranch dating way back into the 1970s and it seemed very fitting to raise funds for that organization while we recognized him.”
Located in Gilbertsville, the ranch is sponsored by the state sheriffs’ association and provides a weeklong camp experience for boys and girls ages 8-11.
The camp promotes fishing, biking and other outdoor activities. The KSA said the experience is designed to build campers’ self-esteem and teach respect for themselves and others.
Campers are selected by local sheriff’s offices through an application process.
“Historically, we send about 20 children per year from our community (to the ranch), but this past year with COVID those numbers were reduced,” Hightower said. “We definitely hope by next year we will be back to normal capacity.”
The fundraiser will feature a catered dinner and several guest speakers who will share memories of Gaines’ service and promote the ranch.
Listed speakers include U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green; Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken; retired Kentucky House Speaker Jody Richards; Boys and Girls Ranch Executive Director Jerry Wagner; Housing Authority of Bowling Green Executive Director Abraham Williams; Scotty’s Contracting and Stone founder Jim Scott; and Hillvue Heights Lead Pastor Dr. Steve Ayers.
Individual tickets for the event start at $100 and may be purchased online. Online buyers may also choose to purchase sponsorships in set amounts or donate any amount to the ranch without attending the fundraiser.
– To purchase tickets or to donate, visit www. eventcreate.com/e/ksafund raiser2021.
