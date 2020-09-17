Wearing masks in public is the new norm, but whether the plain cloth and gauze masks that are common sights now will be replaced by trick-or-treating children on Halloween wearing Micheal Myers and creepy clown masks remains to be seen.
Across the country, some municipalities have already said they are severely restricting or even banning trick-or-treating this Halloween amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many Halloween attractions and events have also been canceled.
Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said that while “Halloween is a celebration that some people participate in, it’s not a city-recognized holiday.”
Even when the city in the past has released trick-or-treating hours, they were general guidelines and not anything enforced by city codes.
Wilkerson said he believes parents are smart enough to make their own decisions about trick-or-treating.
“I’m not sure the city should be involved in any of that,” he said.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said in a text message that the county is also in a wait-and-see mode.
“We are watching the daily numbers in the region and waiting to see how much of a post-Labor Day weekend surge we have. We are also communicating with the governor’s office to make sure that we don’t establish guidelines that conflict with statewide executive orders,” he wrote. “At this moment, we have not established county guidelines, but it pays to be cautious about allowing children to trick or treat up and down streets at the doors of sometimes unknown people. So we will continue to give it serious thought.”
Wilkerson said he anticipates Gov. Andy Beshear may issue some guidelines for trick-or-treating closer to Oct. 31.
At his Monday briefing, Beshear said: “We are still thinking through Halloween. We may be able to think of some good ways to try to do this in a way that is still safe, but let’s all put thought into it. Let’s all be flexible about it.”
Los Angeles County recently announced that it was banning public trick-or-treating. Health officials in the California community have since altered the ban to say trick-or-treating was now “not recommended” instead of prohibited.
Even if municipalities don’t pass legislation, trick-or-treaters may be sparse this year. A national Harris Poll this summer found nearly three out of four adults said they do not anticipate taking their children trick-or-treating this year.
Halloween 2020 was already on track to be an unusual one as it features the rare confluence of being on a Saturday with a full moon and being on the day clocks fall back one hour. The holiday has rocketed in popularity – and spending – in recent years with Americans shelling out nearly $9 billion a year on Halloween, according to the National Retail Federation.
