School may be out, but Mammoth Cave's educators are still busy. This week, they shifted their focus from teaching students to fellow educators.
Mammoth Cave was the fifth stop in an eight-part summer series of teacher workshops, STEAM in the Park, conducted by independent nonprofit Expeditions in Education.
The program selects national parks across the country as locales to bring educators together to connect, collaborate and create, in the hopes that they can then share their experiences with their students come August in the form of content and lesson plans.
At Mammoth Cave, teachers got to take several cave tours and nature hikes, create art projects, view a NASA night sky event and network with each other. At the end, they gifted over 50 lesson plans back to Mammoth Cave.
Jennifer Shackelford, Mammoth Cave education specialist, said these lesson plans are exciting because the teachers' expertise on educational standards will allow the park to be better equipped to offer students quality educational programming throughout the year.
Most of the participating teachers had never been in a cave before, and were surprised at its size, darkness and historic graffiti, Shackelford said.
“I'm just really excited to share the park," she said. "It's really cool to me to be able to share it with 20-plus people who have not been here so they get to see something they’ve never seen before.”
Dacia Jones and her husband Steve quit their jobs to found Expeditions in Education several years ago. They believe that the outdoors is the best classroom and want to share that conviction with students and teachers through their nonprofit, Dacia Jones said.
Along the way, they hope to elevate their national park partners and inspire students to see a future in a STEAM career.
During the school year, Expeditions in Education works with students virtually to solve STEAM-related problems specific to their national park partners. For example, last year, Mammoth Cave was the subject of the "Save the Groundwater Challenge," which asked students to use their imaginations to design filters and PSAs to keep the cave groundwater clean.
“One of the greatest things about the virtual programs is there are a lot of students who might never be able to get here, but thanks to working with Dacia (Jones) and her group, we have connected with thousands of students that we may have never connected with,” Shackelford said.
Expeditions in Education works with about 1.2 million students a year, Jones said, and added teachers to the mix two years ago to maximize their impact.
"I'm one person, my husband's one person, (Shackelford)'s one person, but if you bring a group of 25 teachers in, that over a couple years could be 20,000 kids that they're impacting," Jones said.
Whether the teacher workshops are at Crater Lake in Oregon or Acadia National Park in Maine, they share a similar structure, said Susan Bowdoin, content writer for Expeditions in Education.
The program uses a three-part lesson plan in which teachers first list what they've learned, then draw a visual representation and finally share a final piece combining the first two elements. For example, after the first cave tour, teachers created outlines of dragonflies using words and phrases from their lists.
This assignment allowed teachers to use different parts of their brain while synthesizing the content they had just learned — a method they can pass along to their respective classrooms.
Mammoth Cave's partnership with Expeditions in Education for STEAM in the Park is only one of hundreds of activities the national park conducts throughout the year to further STEAM education.
Between its week-long summer camps, visits to local schools, curriculum-based field trips and virtual programs that have reached across— and to some extent, beyond — the U.S. since the pandemic, Mammoth Cave has served 65,771 students in the past two years.
Mammoth Cave's Environmental Education team recently received the National Park Service's first Southeast Regional Excellence in Education Award for these "outstanding contributions to the profession of education," according to a news release.
Shackelford said she doesn't know what made Mammoth Cave stand out, but that she's grateful her team can be involved in the local school community.
"Our hope is to make future stewards for our Earth and the National Park Service," she said. "I am so lucky to work with absolutely amazing rangers that love what they do, and I think that really shines in each program they give."